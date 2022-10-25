Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute
After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown,...
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance. "I'm...
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Pete Carroll becomes latest to rip NFL over poor playing surfaces
The NFL has a problem on its hands in relation to player safety. Only, instead of this focus being on
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline
NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Bleacher Report
Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Packers Have Guys 'Making Too Many Mistakes,' Suggests Cutting Snaps
It might be time for the Green Bay Packers to officially panic. Packers star Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and didn't hesitate to provide his honest assessment of the team's 3-4 start. At one point, the two-time reigning MVP said the Packers...
Bleacher Report
ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'
ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
Bleacher Report
Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss. "We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class
Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
