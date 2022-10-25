Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
WDAM-TV
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
WDAM-TV
‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better. One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
WDAM-TV
Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/26
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
WDAM-TV
SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time. SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County offering free smoke detectors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said he wasn’t quite sure how many residences county-wide were without a smoke detector. “Put it this way, it’s more than the number of (detectors) we have around here,” Brown said. “We’d sure like to get as many of these out of here and into someone’s home.”
WDAM-TV
Humana's Stacey Carter answers questions about Medicare during as open enrollment begins
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She adopted this way of thinking and living after the devastating loss of her 6-year-old daughter to brain cancer. Terrell’s positive mindset inspired...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
WLBT
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!. The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth. According to the zoo,...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference at the new police headquarters on Wednesday to discuss crime statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2002. HPD saw a nearly 85% decrease in homicides and nearly a 40% decrease in aggravated assaults compared to this same time...
WDAM-TV
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
