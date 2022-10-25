Oak Harbor, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oak Harbor.
The Ferndale High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Harbor High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Ferndale High School
Oak Harbor High School
October 25, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Ferndale High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Harbor High School on October 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Ferndale High School
Oak Harbor High School
October 25, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
