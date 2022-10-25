Oak Harbor, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Our KRKO Russell & Hill Male Student Athlete of the Month for September 2022 is senior running back Ryder Bumgarner of the Stanwood Spartans football team. In the month of September, Bumgarner was Snohomish County’s leading rusher with 854 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 12.6 yards per carry. The Spartans were undefeated as well during the month. In 2021, he led Stanwood to their first winning season in 15 years and first state playoff berth since 1996. Ryder rushed for 1,516 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. He is also on the Stanwood wrestling team; in the classroom holds a 3.97 grade point average. Stanwood head football coach in Jeff Scoma.

STANWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO