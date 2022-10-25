Maryville school board candidates

With early voting for the Nov. 8 general election underway until Nov. 3, The Daily Times is publishing a final round of questionnaire responses from candidates for local elected offices.

Monday, Oct. 24, the first installment covered Maryville and Alcoa city council races. Today features questionnaire answers from Maryville and Alcoa school board candidates. Other questionnaires will be published in the Wednesday, Oct. 26 edition.

Three Republicans and two Democrats are running for three Maryville Board of Education seats.

Julie Elder

Affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Community volunteer

Biographical Info:My husband, John, and I are Maryville High School graduates. Our son Ty is a MHS senior and Will a seventh grader at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School. I have an MBA from the University of Tennessee and worked in pharmaceutical sales for 13 years. I have chaired the boards of Leadership Blount, Maryville City Schools Foundation (and Starlight Gala) and Harmony Family Center, and been a New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center board member. I serve on Maryville schools’ Family Resource Center Advisory Board, the pre-K community advisory council and MHS PTSO. I volunteer at Sam Houston Elementary and taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church. I am a Junior Service League Sustainer.

Why are you running for this position?I want to continue serving as a school board member because of my passion for our students, teachers and the system as a whole. I want to continue to ensure we provide the best educational and developmental opportunities for all children within the system. As an alumni and, more importantly, an invested parent, I recognize the importance of our community’s dedication to our schools, and I want to lead that effort as we continue to look for ways to best equip, empower and protect our students.

What relevant experience do you have?In the past four years we, as a board, along with administrators, teachers and the entire community navigated a very challenging time. We worked diligently to continue providing the best education for our kids, regardless of the challenges presented to us by the pandemic. I have established relationships with administrators and city government. I have also worked with Dr. Winstead and the board to be fiscally responsible with capital projects while building a robust fund balance. I want to continue to work with stakeholders to build relationships, problem solve and work toward our vision of preparing all students for success in an ever-changing world.

Why should voters elect you? When I asked what people seek in a school board member, most expressed a need for a caring person and thoughtful problem solver. While my experience as a board member, my MBA and accounting background are strengths, it is my character that is most important. I have shown my heart for Maryville schools and care for our students through involvement in programs and boards. I also value our teachers, our system’s greatest asset. I do not have a personal agenda. I am logical, rational and seek information from all involved, particularly those most knowledgeable. I consider what is best for our students, teachers and community.

What makes you different from the other candidates for office?I am the only candidate running for re-election. I have set a precedent as a board member who will listen, work to create solutions and always keep what’s best for our students at the core of every decision. I am a Maryville-born, an MHS graduate with two children in the schools. I value our system’s great history, and as a parent, I have a front-row seat to what the schools are doing. I want make sure our schools continue to build on our tradition of being a great school system and ensure our schools provide the best opportunities for all students.

Isaac Simerly

Affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Security manager

Biographical Info: I was raised in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1999 and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in 2003. I married my wife, Julia, in 2008 while working for the Navy in Washington, D.C., and we started a family between deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. We moved back to Maryville in 2020 so our kids could go to school in person. Julia is now a teacher’s assistant at Foothills Elementary School and is working toward her teaching license. Our daughter goes to Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School and our son goes to Foothills Elementary.

Why are you running for this position? I am running because leadership matters. In the summer of 2020, the faithful servant leaders of Maryville City Schools kept our doors open. Our kids have been in school in person for the last two years. With two board members retiring, I am ready to represent everyone in our community and prioritize our children’s education and future.

What relevant experience do you have? My experience as an officer in the U.S. Navy will benefit our schools. Outside of the military, I have served on the board of directors for nonprofits that focus on education, including the Maryville City Schools Foundation. In 2009, I started a scholarship at the high school for a graduating senior. Since 2020, I have served as a recruiter for the U.S. Naval Academy in local high schools.

Why should voters elect you? If elected, I will uphold Maryville as an exemplary school system. I will confront future challenges. COVID was just one challenge that our community and schools overcame through strong leadership. It will not be the last. I’m excited to build teams, solve the challenges of our hometown’s rapid growth, and find ways to honor and build upon the successes of those who went before us.

What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I am both a local who grew up here and someone who moved to Maryville in the last few years. My wife and I are building a home, so we currently live in an apartment where most of our neighbors moved here from another state. The new families are good people who came here because Maryville offered them a better life, especially the schools. I want Maryville to keep its strong community identity while also integrating the new families. I thank God every day that I’m back home in Maryville. And I look forward to earning your vote to represent your family and children on the Maryville school board.

Bart Stinnett

Affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Security and emergency management consultant for ABS Consulting Group

Biographical Info: I grew up in Maryville and attended Maryville City Schools during my K-12 years. My wife, Kendall, and I have been married for almost 18 years, and our son, Nash, will be a freshman at Maryville Junior High School beginning fall of 2022. My education includes an associate degree in law enforcement management and a Bachelor of Science with a double major in criminal justice and political science from East Tennessee State University along with Master of Science in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. Board certified through the American Society in Industrial Security as a Certified Protection Professional.

Why are you running for this position? I’m running for Maryville school board for several reasons, primarily being that Maryville City Schools has been fundamental in building the cornerstones of my life. I believe in our school system, and my goal is to ensure that Maryville City Schools holds onto its foundation of providing excellence on all levels, whether it’s in the classroom, athletic field, stage (drama), concert hall or boardroom.

What relevant experience do you have? Throughout my career I have served in many positions within public safety and emergency management i.e., police officer, police detective specializing in juvenile offenders and crimes against juveniles, as well as having served as a school resource officer. My time as a school resource officer allowed me to see and hear the daily challenges and concerns that parents, students and teachers have. Working as Blount County director of homeland security and emergency management for six years afforded me the opportunity to work with all local schools and systems on their emergency action plans.

Why should voters elect you? I understand the history of our community on how important Maryville City Schools are to its citizens. My education, along with my work experience, provides me with a foundation that will be utilized in my decision making. I’m committed to maintaining the standards of excellence that the previous school boards and its members have set for our educational system.

What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I know my qualifications and abilities, and I feel confident that I can represent the citizens, including youth of the City of Maryville, in a manner that will show integrity, ethics, and a commonsense approach in working through issues and making decisions that will affect our school system. My education and work history show my commitment to protecting our community along with its principles to create a solid foundation for our children to excel in all aspects of their lives.

Don Jones

Affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Pastor of Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church

Biographical Info: I am a native of Blount County and a graduate of Alcoa High School (Class of 1984). My work history includes being a bookseller with Waldenbooks in Foothills Mall and working as a marker maker for Levi Strauss and Co. I have served many communities in my role as a pastor for the Holston Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. I hold a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts (1994), and master and doctoral degrees from Emory University (2002, 2019). I am married to Kathryn King. We have four sons together.

Why are you running for this position: I am running for the sake of the students. This community is changing rapidly. Our students need every help we can give them to cope with these changes. Too many times, students in the most need are neglected by the institution. We need better support for students with Individual Educational Programs by funding more tutors and counselors. And I would like to have a mentoring program in the community.

What relevant experience do you have? My work in ministry has taken me to some of the poorest communities in our state. I know what challenges students with one or both parents suffering from addiction face. I have seen the effects of poverty on their lives. In response to these problems, I have been involved in both food and after school education programs for these students. My doctoral project was in the spirituality of children and how this can be nurtured in communities.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me because I know schooling is hard on our students, parents and teachers. It is more than a phase of a person’s life. Schooling is temporary while education is lifelong. But it is difficult to have the best education without every possible preparation from schooling. Like all things difficult, doing it right is important. Voters should elect me for this reason as well as those stated in my previous answers.

WHat makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have different experiences that allow me to comprehend and appreciate the changes going on in our community. I want to make one of the best school systems in the state better by raising students up to live in the world. All labor and work are valuable. Schooling should help students understand this value. I have also had a lot of training and experience in managing conflict, which comes in handy when major changes take place.

Jeff Russell

Affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: I am a tenured, associate professor of English at Pellissippi State Community College. I have also taught as an adjunct professor with Belmont University and the University of Tennessee.

Biographical Info: I have lived in Maryville for 15 years, and my wife was born and raised in Maryville. We have one daughter, Ella, who will be going to Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in the Fall of 2022. I graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Ph.D. in educational psychology and counseling, and I received my master’s in English from Belmont University. At Middle Tennessee State University, I earned my post-baccalaureate in English/secondary education and bachelor’s degree in Journalism. I have been working in education for close to 20 years.

Why are you running for this position? Most of my life’s work has been centered on education and helping people succeed in academically. Education is essential for developing communication, problem-solving and critical thinking skills, which students need to succeed in their personal, social and work lives. I all students to have the educational resources and experiences they need, and I want teachers to have the support they need to help make students successful. Teachers are strong role models, and without them, our students would have no future in society. I also want to make sure every parent has an opportunity to be heard on issues that involve the community.

What relevant experience do you have? I am a tenured, associate professor of English at Pellissippi State and have worked there since 2011. I have also taught education and English courses at the UT and Belmont University. I have taught many Maryville High School students who were either taking courses for dual enrollment or had graduated and were wanting to attain a college degree. I have also served as a learning support coordinator and been on many budget, hiring and curriculum committees at Pellissippi State. I currently serve on the Behavior Intervention Team, which provides caring, preventive early intervention with students and employees whose behavior is disruptive or concerning.

Why should voters elect you? First, I understand the importance of a quality education, and my background would be a strong asset on curriculum and instruction issues. I am committed to making sure teachers, parents and students get the help they need to be the best they can be. Second, I will do everything I can to make sure teachers are supported. Third, I will work hard to ensure that every idea to improve our schools, generate revenue and employ sensible cost-saving measures is considered. I will ensure that every parent who has a concern is heard. I am committed to working with board members, administrators and community groups.

What makes you different from the other candidates for office? This is a tremendous opportunity to step up and help the community and contribute my skills, knowledge and values to this school system. With my education background and my Ph.D. in educational psychology, I understand how people learn, including teaching methods, instructional processes and individual differences in learning, and this would make me a strong liaison between parents, teachers and administration. While the school board has been strong, moving forward the board could use someone with a background in education, particularly for curriculum and instruction issues. I also understand issues as a parent. I care deeply about students and teachers.