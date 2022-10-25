ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Townsend looking at third option for reviewing businesses

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

The Townsend Planning Commission is considering adding a new business district to its existing two business districts. In a draft of proposed changes, the first two list specific businesses to which they would apply, and the third would apply to any type of business that doesn’t fit into the first and second districts.

The city’s two current categories for commercial properties are B1 and B2. A city planner with the East Tennessee Development District, Joe Barrett said Townsend is using only the B1 classification. Because the types of businesses in B2 are minimally invasive and very walkable, he said they should be sought after in a community like Townsend.

By adding a third business zone, B1 would apply only to types of businesses that promote tourism revenue: restaurants, hotels and brewpubs. B2 would still apply to neighborhood businesses in a mix of residential and commercial uses. All other proposed developments would fall into B3.

During previous meetings, city officials and members of the public have stated they don’t want Townsend to have a large share of alcohol-focused businesses, be a “Townsend motor mile” or develop like Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Commissioner Steve Fillmore, who also owns The Abbey tap room, described using the third business district to limit businesses the city wants to be careful about, such as alcohol production facilities.

During a planning commission work session on Oct. 20, the recently opened Company Distilling was referenced several times for example.

As the zoning is defined now, Company Distilling opened in the B1 district. But under the proposal it would have been considered under B3.

That third district would allow the planning commission and Barrett to review developments on a case-by-case basis if the business is not a restaurant, brewpub, hotel or neighborhood business, such as a home partially converting into an art gallery.

Brewpubs opened a wormhole of questions during the work session, but the group eventually settled that brewpubs are no less invasive than a restaurant that serves alcohol by the drink.

A distillery is less intensive than a brewery, Fillmore said, adding that it’s unlikely a large brewery operation would attempt to open in Townsend. Brewing beer uses a lot of water during the process, which Fillmore doubted would gain necessary permits at the state level.

Brewpubs produce alcohol served only at the location where it is brewed, whereas an output center like Blackhorse Brewery in Alcoa produces enough to service that location and ship to grocery stores in the region.

If Townsend does change the business districts, existing businesses would be “grandfathered in,” allowed to continue until a proposed change in use, which then would be re-evaluated under new district regulations.

A draft of the proposed business districts will be available for review on the city’s website, www.cityoftownsend.com.

