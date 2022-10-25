Blount County mayor declares growth 'manageable,' finances in top shape during Blount Partnership briefing

During a briefing on the state of the county given Friday, Oct. 21, at the Blount Partnership in Maryville, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell acknowledged local growth. Yet, noting that the rate has stayed relatively steady across time, he maintained that growth has been fairly moderate.

Canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the briefing — covering finance, growth and employment, among other topics — was previously delivered to members of the Blount Chamber of Commerce annually.

“I know it seems like we get grooving and rolling and busting at the seams, and sometimes it really does. But in reality, you’re still at a little over 1% a year, which is manageable, very manageable. But any change, sometimes, can be overwhelming,” he added.

Nonetheless, noting that the decennial U.S. census was conducted as the pandemic hit Tennessee, Mitchell commented that he felt that the population figure census takers arrived at — 137,000 total county residents — was likely an undercount.

“I think there was probably at least 15,000 people who said, ‘I’m tired of the government, and I’m not giving them nothing,’” explained Mitchell, who was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2010.

County government is in a position to absorb a 1% growth rate, according to Mitchell. Blount County’s unemployment rate currently stands at 2.9%, relative to a statewide rate of 3.4% through the month of September. Three years ago, the unemployment rate for the county was 3.8%, he said.

Model innovations

From the Blount County Animal Center to the Recovery Court to the highway department, Blount County employees are working to improve local government for residents, Mitchell said.

Of the departments that fall under his purview, Mitchell said that they’re operating at high levels. “Across the state, whenever counties are trying to see how to run an animal center, they say, ‘Go spend time in Blount County,’” he noted. Additionally, he touted innovations to the county’s adult probation and recycling initiatives.

Mitchell also discussed Blount County’s challenges. Those include, he said, employee retention, affordable housing and education, among others.

“You’re not finding the workforce here in Blount County,” he commented. “I have no idea where anybody working before COVID is at now.”

“For whatever reason, we can’t find people to work,” he continued.

Education’s specific challenges have included past overbuilding of schools, he said.

“Evidently, we had a pissing contest on the county commission to see how many people could build schools in their area. And in 1997, we had 10,800 kids in our schools. Today, we have 10,300, but we built six schools. Y’all are in business. If you’re declining, if your population is declining, do you build new buildings and add more teachers and all of that? No.”

That building increased local debt, Mitchell said, and constituted a reason for his initial run against then-incumbent Jerry Cunningham for mayor.

Financial strength

From 2011 to 2022, the county’s total debt sank by $97.9 million. And as of fiscal year 2020-21, the county maintained a general fund balance of $35.7 million, a debt service fund balance of $22.5 million and general purpose school fund balance of $15.8 million.

Mitchell attributed the county’s finances partially to what he described as the solid management of the Blount County Board of Commissioners in recent years.

He argued that the county’s stronger fiscal position has enabled growth in various areas of education. Turf fields set for installation at William Blount and Heritage high schools offer one example of that growth; a “huge” career and technical education complex to be built at Eagleton College and Career Academy represents another.

A third challenge facing the county is one Mitchell argued is best addressed by private interests: affordable housing.

“Unless you’re going to bring some federal housing money in here, or we become a government that wants to get into the building of housing and giving tax breaks, affordable housing is driven by the economy and driven by capitalism,” he said. “I would not vote to use taxpayer money to subsidize any housing project.”

At the end of the day, Mitchell said, Blount Countians, particularly younger ones, should understand that good government is responsive. Knowing how governments function and engaging with government are critical tasks for residents, he said, because “the government works for them.”