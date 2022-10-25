ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Alcoa Board of Education candidates

Two seats on the Alcoa Board of Education are up for election this year, and the are only two candidates, both incumbents.

Brandy Bledsoe

Affiliation: Republican

NOTE: Did not participate.

Julie Bramblett Rochelle

Affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Retired Alcoa educator after 31 years of experience

Biographical Info: I graduated from Knoxville’s Central High School and have lived in Alcoa for 35 years. I am married to Rocky Rochelle. We have two children, Katy Watt and Jim Rochelle, and four grandchildren. I graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in elementary education and an M.S. in reading. A member of the Alcoa school board since 2002, I serve on the foundation and family resource boards. I am an active member of Maryville First United Methodist. I was a CARE Educator of the Year and received the 2014 Leadership Blount Alumni Award.

Why are you running for this position?I am running for the school board because I have a passion for helping the students in the Alcoa community. Children are my top priority, and I want to continue to help provide the best education for their future endeavors. I want to continue to make sure the Alcoa students have the best education possible with the most qualified teachers, administrators and facilities to meet the needs and future endeavors of Alcoa students. I also want to see the Phase I and Phase II of the Alcoa Intermediate School completed, as well as the building and completion of a track and soccer complex.

What relevant experience do you have?My experiences are vast. I have been on the Alcoa School Board for 20 years and have attained Level IV Boardsmanship through Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) and will continue the TSBA training each year that I am serving as a member of the Alcoa school board. I work hard to be the best board member I can be. I attend functions at each of the Alcoa schools throughout the year and am often visible in the community helping in various initiatives.

What makes you different from the other candidates for office?I believe that children should be our top priority because they are our future. I work with parents, teachers and administrators to make sure students are provided the best skills they will need for their futures.

Why should voters elect you? I believe my prior years of experience on the Alcoa school board have prepared me to continue as a board member to serve both the Alcoa schools and also the Alcoa community. Being a school board member is not easy, as policies change and problems must be solved. As a wife, mother, grandmother and former teacher of many Alcoa students and some of today’s parents, I bring the history of 31 years of working alongside parents and teachers, caring and loving their students. I want the Alcoa family to continue to thrive. Alcoa is a special community in which to live and raise children. I will make decisions based on policies, facts at hand, experiences, and common sense. I will be hard-working, dedicated, fair and honest. My motto is “Your Kids, Our Students, Everyone’s Future”. I want to leave Alcoa school system better than I found it. I would appreciate your vote of confidence.

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

