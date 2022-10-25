ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Public meeting: Blount County Schools Athletics Committee Nov. 4

By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

BLOUNT COUNTY

Board of Education Athletics Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in the board room of the Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.

The Daily Times

