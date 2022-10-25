Public meeting: Blount County Schools Athletics Committee Nov. 4

Related
No injuries to students reported in Anderson County school bus crash
An Anderson County School spokesperson said all students are safe and injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
New elementary school expected to help alleviate classroom overcrowding in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new school being built in northwest Knox County is triggering some zoning changes for students. Education leaders said they hope it will help alleviate some overcrowding at other elementary schools in the area. The new school will affect students currently zoned for Ball Camp Elementary...
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
Applewood parent company to open new restaurant off Chapman Highway in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway. Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour. It...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash
No students were hurt in a crash involving an Anderson County school bus on Tuesday afternoon, but the driver of the other vehicle involved was injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The THP reports that a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by 34-year-old Alisa Seiber of Clinton had been headed...
WATE
‘A Forgotten Community’ exhibit in Athens shares history of Free Hill Community
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you heard of the Free Hill community in Athens? A producer with the Center for Rural Strategies is working to spread knowledge about this often-forgotten community. Athens Area Council for the Arts is hosting the “Free Hill: Renewal and Rememory” exhibit created by Xandr...
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
WATE
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
Customers get text messages from Shady Grove Utility about discontinued services
Thousands of customers of Shady Grove Utility in Dandridge received quite a surprise Monday.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
Wildfire in Campbell County has been contained
Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported the wildfire that covered nearly 150 acres in Campbell County has now been contained.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
indherald.com
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
1450wlaf.com
Busy morning for LFD First Responders
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
