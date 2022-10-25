ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Theft at Maryville College security

By By Mathaus Schwarzen
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Maryville Police officers responded to a report of a theft from Maryville College Security at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

According to a police report, a Maryville College Security officer on duty locked the door to the office along with the main building doors before going on a regular foot patrol of the campus. Upon returning, the office door and the evidence room door were both found open. Officers reported that a lockbox in the evidence room had been opened and $6,063 in cash was missing.

The lockbox, which was used to house cash from events over the weekend, was found with a pair of scissors in the lock.

“The College immediately contacted the Maryville Police Department about this incident, and we are cooperating fully with MPD in its investigation,” Karen Eldridge, the college's executive director of marketing and communications, said in a statement provided to The Daily Times. “We are also reviewing all relevant College policies and procedures in light of this situation.”

The scene was turned over to MPD detectives for processing.

Maryville, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

