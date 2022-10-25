ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zapped: Patriots' QB Carousel No Match For Bears in Disheartening Home Loss

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

Bailey Zappe provides brief energy in relief of Mac Jones, but the Patriots' defense was run over by one of the NFL's worst offenses in lopsided loss.

So now what ... Brian Hoyer, all is forgiven?

On a night when Mac Jones flopped and Bailey Zappe fizzled, both New England Patriots' quarterbacks were badly outplayed by Justin Fields as the Chicago Bears rolled to an easy 33-14 victory at a shocked, soaked Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football .

With Jones benched after a dismal return from a three-week absence with a sprained ankle, Zappe entered in the second quarter and briefly energized the Patriots. But it was the much-maligned Fields who helped the Bears run around, through and eventually all over the Patriots in winning in Foxboro for the first time in franchise history.

Chicago, which broke a three-game losing streak, scored a season high in points, amassing 390 yards of offense including 243 on the ground. Fields, who entered the game with a league-worst 54.3 percent completion percentage, ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on a variety of nifty, speedy scrambles.

The Patriots were the biggest favorite (nine points) of the NFL in Week 7. But on this night - Bill Belichick was spot-on in his ominous scouting report - Chicago played like the iconic '85 Bears.

Jones went 3 of 6 for only 13 yards before being benched early in the second quarter. Zappe was hot early, but ultimately had four passes deflected at the line of scrimmage and threw his second interception that sealed the deal with 2:33 remaining.

At this point maybe New England's best quarterback hope is the 14-year veteran Hoyer, who is on injured reserve with a concussion suffered in Week 4.

From a 14-10 lead in front of a frenzied fandom, the Patriots surprisingly wilted against one of the NFL's most anemic offenses. The Bears - who entered with an NFC-low 93 points - scored on five consecutive possessions and scored the game's final 23 points.

Time and again Fields bought time in the pocket with his athleticism to complete passes, or simply took off and used his speed to convert key third downs. Chicago also muted Zappe, turning a fumbled hand-off before halftime and then a third-quarter sack and a couple of tipped passes at the line of scrimmage into into field goals.

Chicago's 33 points are its most with Fields at quarterback.

The Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind, 10-0, early. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of Jones was a disaster.

After a Matthew Judon sack of Fields, Zappe entered to a standing ovation.

The unflappable, accurate fourth-rounder immediately hit running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 20-yard swing pass on third down. On the next play, he lofted a 30-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers, who made a spectacular falling catch before scrambling to his feet and crossing the goal line.

After a Myles Bryant interception - on a pass tipped at the line by Judon - Zappe hit DeVante Parker with a perfect 43-yard pass down the left sideline . That set up Stevenson's 4-yard walk-in touchdown and, just like that, the Patriots led 14-10.

The Bears, however, answered New England's quick scores with a 75-yard drive, culminating in Khalil Herbert's scoring scamper on a 25-yard screen pass from Fields to take a 17-14 lead just inside the two-minute warning. The Patriots' lost their momentum further when Meyers fumbled what looked like a solid hand-off from Zappe at their 37. Another Judon sack seemingly pushed Chicago out of field-goal range, but Fields scrambled 20 yards on 3rd-and-14. The Bears settled for a field goal and the 20-14 halftime lead.

In the second half the Patriots were outscored 13-0 as Zappe Hour finally ran dry. They failed to score on their final five possessions, committing three turnovers.

Jones, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie while leading the Patriots to 10 wins and a playoff berth, has thrown six interceptions in 103 passes this season.

The 3-4 Patriots face a quick turnaround before Sunday's AFC East contest at the surprising 5-2 New York Jets.

