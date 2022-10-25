ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
CBS Miami

Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday with $680M

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:1823354554Powerball was 16.The next drawing is Wednesday night.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
