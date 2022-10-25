Read full article on original website
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Powerball jackpot hits $800M after no one wins Wednesday’s top prize
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The estimated top prize for Saturday’s drawing is $800 million, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, the lottery said in a news release early Thursday.
Powerball Live Results for 10/24/22, Monday Jackpot Was $625 Million
Monday's drawing had a cash-value option worth $299.8 million. It's the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball lottery grows to $700 million
The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $30M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/21/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $30 million with a cash option valued at $14.9 million. The winning numbers were: 34, 36, 43, 45 and 68. The Mega Ball drawn was 22 with a Megaplier of 2X. The drawing was held at...
Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands
Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
Powerball jackpot swells to $625 million before tonight’s drawing
Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
Albany Herald
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night's drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said. The jackpot in Wednesday's drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
Powerball jackpot: See winning numbers for $715.1M drawing
The winning numbers are in for Wednesday night's 715,100,000 Powerball jackpot after no one matched all six numbers on Monday.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday with $680M
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:1823354554Powerball was 16.The next drawing is Wednesday night.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M bought in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $550 million
Two second-prize lottery tickets — worth $1 million and $2 million — were sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to $550 million after no one across the country won the top prize. In addition, three tickets bought in New Jersey matched four...
