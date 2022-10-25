Read full article on original website
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) visit the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) in an inter-conference matchup on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nets prediction and pick. The Mavericks are 1-2 fresh off a tight loss to the Pelicans. Dallas is...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022
New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
BBC
NBA: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes stunning pass while on the ground
Watch Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic make a stunning pass to Christian Wood after falling to the ground in their 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Available to UK users only.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
NOLA.com
Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels shows poise in win against Mavericks
In his first taste of meaningful NBA action, Dyson Daniels had to defend a basketball prodigy. With 4:35 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, Daniels subbed in for the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans. He was asked to guard Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ lead ball-handler who at 19 years old won the EuroLeague MVP.
Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis' season high 20 points helps lift Wizards over new look Pistons.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/26/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 26, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111. Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time...
