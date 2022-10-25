ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022

New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
NOLA.com

Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels shows poise in win against Mavericks

In his first taste of meaningful NBA action, Dyson Daniels had to defend a basketball prodigy. With 4:35 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, Daniels subbed in for the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans. He was asked to guard Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ lead ball-handler who at 19 years old won the EuroLeague MVP.
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/26/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 26, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111. Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time...
