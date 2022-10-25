There's a lot a chatter in the wrestling world right now regarding what's going on with Karl Anderson, WWE, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and whether Anderson will actually return to NJPW at any point to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship? Are the issues between NJPW and Anderson all a work? Are they a shoot? Are they a worked shoot? Are they a shot work? Will Anderson return to drop the title? Will the title be vacated, as New Japan threatened late Tuesday night? So many questions, very few answers to this point.

17 HOURS AGO