Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico and California sign pact to share new port of entry fees
California state officials and the Mexican government have signed an agreement to share fees collected at the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry due to be finished in September 2024.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk visits Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico & chats with officials
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a trip to Nuevo León, Mexico, this weekend, where he was spotted talking with a state official and the wife of Governor Samuel García Sepulveda, Mariana Rodríguez. There have been reports of officials wanting Elon Musk to invest in Nuevo León as well as reports of officials visiting Giga, Texas, in April.
wrestlinginc.com
Orange Cassidy Gives Himself New Title After AEW All-Atlantic Title Win
Https://www.wrestlinginc.com/e...After being on the AEW roster for over three years without a title, Orange Cassidy secured his first-ever title in AEW on October 18. In the main event of that "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy defeated PAC after nailing him with back-to-back Orange Punches, notching the win and staking his claim as the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Following his victory, Cassidy has decided to give himself some new branding that fits with his current championship gold.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
ESPN
Mexico preliminary World Cup roster includes injured Jimenez, Corona but no 'Chicharito'
The Mexico men's national team have released their preliminary 31-man roster for the 2022 World Cup, including currently injured stars Raul Jimenez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, while officially excluding Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez. Announced by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) ahead of two final World Cup tune-ups against Iraq on Nov....
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Makes Offer To NJPW Amidst Karl Anderson Confusion
There's a lot a chatter in the wrestling world right now regarding what's going on with Karl Anderson, WWE, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and whether Anderson will actually return to NJPW at any point to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship? Are the issues between NJPW and Anderson all a work? Are they a shoot? Are they a worked shoot? Are they a shot work? Will Anderson return to drop the title? Will the title be vacated, as New Japan threatened late Tuesday night? So many questions, very few answers to this point.
overtimeheroics.net
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
PWMania
WWE Hell in a Cell Event is Believed to Be “Completely Dead”
Beginning in 2023, Triple H will make adjustments to the WWE premium live event schedule, including the removal of the Day 1 show and the elimination of gimmick-themed events. Although WWE Hell in a Cell has provided Triple H with many great matches during his career, he is discontinuing the themed event. The event, which debuted in 2009, has been criticized by fans because while it is on the calendar, WWE is compelled to use the cell for feuds rather than a heated feud, as it was originally used for.
Comments / 1