ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Smithfield man arrested after Idaho hit-and-run

SMITHFIELD, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Smithfield man has been arrested on a warrant out of Franklin County, Idaho after allegedly striking a bicyclist with his car, then leaving the scene. Christopher James Ward, 33, was booked into the Cache County jail in connection with the...
SMITHFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man arrested following hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Mugshot: Cache County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of Oct. 16, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
ABC4

SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy