Gephardt Daily
Smithfield man arrested after Idaho hit-and-run
SMITHFIELD, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Smithfield man has been arrested on a warrant out of Franklin County, Idaho after allegedly striking a bicyclist with his car, then leaving the scene. Christopher James Ward, 33, was booked into the Cache County jail in connection with the...
kjzz.com
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man arrested following hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Mugshot: Cache County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of Oct. 16, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal name of suspect arrested after fatal ‘road rage’ shooting in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal the name of the suspect arrested after a “road rage” killing in Sandy Wednesday morning. Rodrigo A. Monroy Jr., 32, has been booked into jail on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Felony discharge of a...
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan man accused of felony arson of house with sleeping relatives inside
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man has been booked into jail after allegedly burning the house of older relatives with whom he was staying, with them asleep inside. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, faces two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and...
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in collision with stolen pickup truck; police SUV clipped in crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested one of two suspects in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday after the driver ran a stop sign, hit a passenger car, then clipped a police SUV. A woman in the passenger car suffered critical injuries, according to...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian incident leaves woman in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian incident near 400 West and 400 South. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the auto-ped Thursday at 6:52 a.m. “Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground on 400...
SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
Driver slams into Woods Cross home after medical issue
No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday when the driver suffered a seizure
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
ABF looking to hire truck drivers in SLC
Those seeking work as truck drivers or dock workers can look to ABF Freight in Salt Lake City, as they are hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday until 7 p.m.
