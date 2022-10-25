ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU Women’s basketball team loaded with talent

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off a WNIT championship, the SDSU women’s basketball team heads into this season with a wave of momentum.

“At times last year we had some challenges on and off the court that we had to work through and our team really found a way to come together and play through the growth that it takes to really get to a championship level and that’s where we ended up in April. our season finished really not too long ago as we start this new one and the hope is we can carry some of that momentum and learn from some of the lessons that came up from last year,” SDSU Women’s Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

While it wasn’t necessarily the championship the Jacks wanted, the country obviously took notice placing the Jacks as the #23 team in the preseason AP poll.

“Great recognition to be ranked in the preseason AP Poll, that’s a tough one to get in. You know, you’ve got to be a serious contender kind of team to be there and I think right now our team is positioned to be that way,” Johnston stated.

The Jacks will have their work cut out for them in the non conference season with the likes of South Carolina, UCLA and several other power 5 teams on the slate.

“Our November and December are going to be tough, our schedule is demanding and challenging as you can possibly make it I think at our level. We play multiple power 5 teams, other ranked teams home and away. Whatever we don’t do well will be exposed during that strech so we’re going to have to have to play at a high level to earn that right to be ranked,” Johnston remarked.

The schedule will pose a challenge but the Jacks talent is impressive. SDSU welcomes back 6 of their top 7 scorers including Paiton Burckhard, Paige Meyer and Maya Selland who were all named to the Summit League preseason first team with Selland being selected as the preseason player of the year.

“Obviously we look at the Summit League and want to win championships in our conference and so that’s probably our first and foremost goal but I think we have a really strong non-conference season that we want to compete in and want to continue to grow through out the non conference season. Post season we want to get back to the NCAA Tournament and see what happens there and how far we can go there. But really excited to just get the season started and take it from there,” SDSU senior forward Maya Selland said.

Among their plethora of talent, the Jacks also welcome in Utah transfer Dru Gylten who led the Pac-12 in assists as a senior last year with the Utes. The jacks open the season November 7th at home against the Creighton Blue Jays.

