KXII.com
Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 5 p.m., on a country road 5 miles north of Marietta. Troopers said Bryan George attempted to...
FM 1171 to be closed Saturday
FM 1171 will be closed most of the day Saturday at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. A contractor for Union Pacific Railroad will be paving near the crossing to improve the road condition at the crossing, just west of the Hwy 377 interchange, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Hwy 377 to Panorama Trail.
KTEN.com
Freight train derails in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407
Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
dallasexpress.com
Local PD Offers Tips on Avoiding Sun Glare Crashes
After a string of crashes recently due to sun glare, one Texas police department is hoping to alleviate this problem by offering tips to commuters, reports WFAA. The Celina Police Department, upon noticing an increase in traffic accidents due to sun glare, offered the following tips on its Facebook page to avoid crashing due to the sun coming up in the morning or going down in the evening:
KXII.com
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
KXII.com
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child. Police said they responded to a call in the 2500 block of Easy Street at around 6 p.m., where a child on a bike was reportedly struck by a a purple truck with a red under glow. The truck left the scene before officers arrived.
KXII.com
Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early. Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton
On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
Man arrested for opening fire on Toyota headquarters in Plano a suspect in other crimes
A man who was arrested for opening fire on the Toyota headquarters in Plano over the weekend is suddenly a suspect in a number of other, frustrating crimes in several cities.
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman killed in accident in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
