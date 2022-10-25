Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Tax Foreclosure Sales, Tax Resales Can Soon Be Conducted Online
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday passed a resolution which will allow tax foreclosure sales and tax resales to be conducted online instead of on the courthouse steps in the near future. The Court also rejected a truck bid, approved a final plat for Noah Joy Estates and a letter of engagement for the county’s annual financial audits.
Creative Arts Contest Best of Show Results
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair-goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident!
Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District Announce Annual Hay Show and Auction
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
Problem With Early Voting In Hopkins County
There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that some ballots didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD’s $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately, and one came in later. Nine people still have yet to be contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was unnecessary.
New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center
The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
SSHS Wildcat Theatre’s Fall Production Will Be ‘CLUE: Onstage’ Nov. 12, 13, 17 and 18
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Theatre invites the community to the department’s fall production, “Clue: Onstage (High School Edition).” This suspenseful comedy, based on the classic board game and the 1980s movie, is a hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery, notes Lesha Woodard, SSHS Director of Theatre and Auditorium Manager. The...
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Edgewood Heritage Festival Celebrates 45 Years
The 45th Annual Edgewood Heritage Festival takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Heritage Park Museum of East Texas in Edgewood. The park includes three city blocks of roughly 20 buildings that pre- serve the architecture of the past. The annual festival raises funds to maintain the restored and furnished buildings that preserve the history of life in Van Zandt County in the early 1900s.
Landscape & Gardening Tips To Help Your Plants Weather Cooler Months Of The Year
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Don’t forget to give your landscape a steady amount of water, through irrigation or by hand, if there is not adequate rain. As soon as the November weather appears to be settled, it...
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers
October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
Elections On Nov. 8, 2022 Ballots
Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballots include multiple candidates for district, county and state offices, as well as certified unopposed incumbent candidates and options for voters to manually add certified write-in candidates. Sulphur Springs ISD. Sulphur Springs ISD has called a bond election, asking district voters to casts ballots either...
Early Voting Error With Bond Election Has Been Fixed
Some voters who voted early when polls opened Monday morning discovered they were unable to vote for the SSISD bond election. The programming error on polling machines affected those residents living in Precinct 1 and within the boundaries of the Sulphur Springs Independent School District. Some voters, realizing the ommission, immediately contacted election officials and were able to vote in the bond election. Once the error was discovered and election officials determined the solution, the polling machines were reprogrammed and no voting errors have since been reported.
Early Voting In Nov. 8 General Election, 4 School Elections Under Way Today
Early voting in the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election and four school elections — 3 trustees and one bond election 3 — got under way Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at The ROC (First Baptist Church’s Recreational Outreach Center). Early voting by personal appearance will continue through Nov. 4.
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books
The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
168 Stew Cook Sites To Choose From At The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival
Tickets Are $8 Each For A Bowl And All-You-Can-Eat Of Stew Or 4 For $28 Through Friday; Quarts Are $15. Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by...
