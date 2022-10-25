ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Creative Arts Contest Best of Show Results

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair-goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident!
easttexasradio.com

Problem With Early Voting In Hopkins County

There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that some ballots didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD’s $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately, and one came in later. Nine people still have yet to be contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was unnecessary.
easttexasradio.com

New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
KSST Radio

In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
countylinemagazine.com

Edgewood Heritage Festival Celebrates 45 Years

The 45th Annual Edgewood Heritage Festival takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Heritage Park Museum of East Texas in Edgewood. The park includes three city blocks of roughly 20 buildings that pre- serve the architecture of the past. The annual festival raises funds to maintain the restored and furnished buildings that preserve the history of life in Van Zandt County in the early 1900s.
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers

October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
KSST Radio

Elections On Nov. 8, 2022 Ballots

Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballots include multiple candidates for district, county and state offices, as well as certified unopposed incumbent candidates and options for voters to manually add certified write-in candidates. Sulphur Springs ISD. Sulphur Springs ISD has called a bond election, asking district voters to casts ballots either...
KSST Radio

Early Voting Error With Bond Election Has Been Fixed

Some voters who voted early when polls opened Monday morning discovered they were unable to vote for the SSISD bond election. The programming error on polling machines affected those residents living in Precinct 1 and within the boundaries of the Sulphur Springs Independent School District. Some voters, realizing the ommission, immediately contacted election officials and were able to vote in the bond election. Once the error was discovered and election officials determined the solution, the polling machines were reprogrammed and no voting errors have since been reported.
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
KSST Radio

Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books

The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
KSST Radio

