ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 3

Lynette Arguello
2d ago

how about making panhandling illegal ? people are living of our tax paying dollars to stay in motels and get high and not have to work.. if we didn't give them a handout they would either have to get their s*** together or go to jail

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Coming soon to Aurora — Coffman Heights, a workfare solution for deserving homeless campers

This just in from City Hall: Banning people from being homeless does not prevent homelessness. Actually, the same people elected to run Aurora who brought you the city’s useless ban on homeless camping were told by a bevy of experts and their political opponents on the council dais that homeless camping bans do nothing but shuffle people around who are already barely existing.
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Room for Improvement: No Eviction Without Representation on Denver Ballot

This November's Denver ballot includes Initiative 305, often referred to as No Eviction Without Representation Denver, that would charge landlords a fee of $75 per property annually to fund a program to provide legal aid to people in danger of eviction. But while 305 is on the ballot, don't look in the city's blue book for an explanation of the proposal...it was inadvertently left out.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
AURORA, CO
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy