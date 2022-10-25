Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Gem and Mineral Club Rock Show returns to fairgrounds
The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes,...
ourquadcities.com
Ghoulishly great fun at Fright Night in the Park in Rock Island
Little ghosts and goblins will be out looking for treats at Fright Night in the Park! Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all about the frighteningly fangtastic family fun at this year’s event at at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. For...
KWQC
Niabi to wrap up season with ‘Boo at The Zoo’ this weekend
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s getting close to the end of October. That means the return of Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo--the annual celebration of “Merry not Scary” Halloween festivities--will run Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joel Vanderbush, Niabi Zoo, highlights all...
ourquadcities.com
Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation
Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular
You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
ourquadcities.com
Art show features work by Sandburg alumnus
Carl Sandburg College’s second art show of the 2022-23 season features works by Sandburg alumnus Joshua Niles and is on display through Jan. 17 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery. An artist’s reception for Niles’ exhibition, “Deconstructing Landscapes,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the...
ourquadcities.com
Witches Night Out & Scarecrow Row
Executive Director Zack Sullivan sat down with us today to talk about two of Geneseo Chamber’s upcoming events that will put you in the Halloween spirit.
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island returns to parking as usual
The City of Rock Island slacked off on parking enforcement during the pandemic. However, outside contractor Per Mar Services started tracking parked cars for the city recently. It left warning tickets for a couple of weeks and now parking violations carry fines again. Local 4 News spoke with Rock Island...
ourquadcities.com
Zoo welcomes young female Bald Eagle
Niabi Zoo has welcomed Valor, a young female Bald Eagle. The zoo, according to a news release, is proud to be partnering with the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc., in Kewanee, Illinois, which is supported by the local community and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation Center. Hog Capitol...
The Judds: The Final Tour Coming to Moline
Additional dates on The Judds: The Final Tour were announced this morning, including a Moline show this winter. An additional 15 concerts have been announced, beginning on January 26, 2023, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The final date added is on February 25 in Hollywood, Florida. Right in the middle is a Friday, February 10 show at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois.
For only one dollar, Rock Island is close to acquiring its largest land expansion in over 20 years
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is closing in on a deal with RiverStone Group that would lead to the City acquiring 538 acres of land from the local mining group. It will be the largest expansion of land that Rock Island has seen in over 20 years. "Rock...
Silvis pumps up BMX riding with new track
The City of Silvis is opening a new and unique bike park for public use on Saturday October 29 with a grand opening event starting at 9 a.m. The grand opening will include details about the pump track, future plans for the site, remarks from a local partner about the project, and a special demonstration […]
wvik.org
Rock Island is Deciding if 538 Acres is Worth The Price Tag
The city council is considering a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially a...
ourquadcities.com
Daily Dish | Buffalo Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze
In our latest Daily Dish, Brandy and Taylor took on the corn maze at the Buffalo Pumpkin Patch!. For more information visit buffalopumpkinpatch.com.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville brewing company purchases popular Bellevue brewery
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue. Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
ourquadcities.com
Moline flood plaque to be rededicated
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., members of the Moline Park Board and City Council will gather to rededicate and relocate a plaque that was originally created after the devastating 1965 Mississippi River flood. The plaque — next to the new I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, just west...
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
