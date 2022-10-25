ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Gem and Mineral Club Rock Show returns to fairgrounds

The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Ghoulishly great fun at Fright Night in the Park in Rock Island

Little ghosts and goblins will be out looking for treats at Fright Night in the Park! Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all about the frighteningly fangtastic family fun at this year’s event at at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. For...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Niabi to wrap up season with ‘Boo at The Zoo’ this weekend

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s getting close to the end of October. That means the return of Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo--the annual celebration of “Merry not Scary” Halloween festivities--will run Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joel Vanderbush, Niabi Zoo, highlights all...
COAL VALLEY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation

Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular

You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Art show features work by Sandburg alumnus

Carl Sandburg College’s second art show of the 2022-23 season features works by Sandburg alumnus Joshua Niles and is on display through Jan. 17 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery. An artist’s reception for Niles’ exhibition, “Deconstructing Landscapes,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Witches Night Out & Scarecrow Row

Executive Director Zack Sullivan sat down with us today to talk about two of Geneseo Chamber’s upcoming events that will put you in the Halloween spirit.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Rock Island returns to parking as usual

The City of Rock Island slacked off on parking enforcement during the pandemic. However, outside contractor Per Mar Services started tracking parked cars for the city recently. It left warning tickets for a couple of weeks and now parking violations carry fines again. Local 4 News spoke with Rock Island...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Zoo welcomes young female Bald Eagle

Niabi Zoo has welcomed Valor, a young female Bald Eagle. The zoo, according to a news release, is proud to be partnering with the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc., in Kewanee, Illinois, which is supported by the local community and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation Center. Hog Capitol...
KEWANEE, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Judds: The Final Tour Coming to Moline

Additional dates on The Judds: The Final Tour were announced this morning, including a Moline show this winter. An additional 15 concerts have been announced, beginning on January 26, 2023, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The final date added is on February 25 in Hollywood, Florida. Right in the middle is a Friday, February 10 show at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis pumps up BMX riding with new track

The City of Silvis is opening a new and unique bike park for public use on Saturday October 29 with a grand opening event starting at 9 a.m. The grand opening will include details about the pump track, future plans for the site, remarks from a local partner about the project, and a special demonstration […]
SILVIS, IL
wvik.org

Rock Island is Deciding if 538 Acres is Worth The Price Tag

The city council is considering a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
biztimes.biz

Dyersville brewing company purchases popular Bellevue brewery

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue. Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
BELLEVUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline flood plaque to be rededicated

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., members of the Moline Park Board and City Council will gather to rededicate and relocate a plaque that was originally created after the devastating 1965 Mississippi River flood. The plaque — next to the new I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, just west...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island

A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy