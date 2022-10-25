ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
People

Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test

Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
ISLANDTON, SC
Athens Messenger

Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate

COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Independent

Texas detention warden and brother arrested after two migrants are shot, one fatally, while walking on road

A jail warden and his twin brother have been arrested for allegedly shooting one migrant dead and wounding another. Sixty-year-old Michael Sheppard, who worked as a warden at West Texas Detention Center, and his twin brother Mark Sheppard have been charged with manslaughter. During the Tuesday evening incident, the twins allegedly opened fire on a group of at least four migrants walking along a roadway near Sierra Blanca. The group had stopped to drink water when they heard a car approach and tried to hide. An affidavit from one of the migrants obtained by The New York...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

