High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
howafrica.com
Georgia Inmate Impersonating Billionaire Steals $11m While In Maximum Security Jail, Buys A Mansion With Some Of The Money
A maximum security prison inmate, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, is accused of stealing $11 million from billionaire Sidney Kimmel by using smuggled cell phones while in prison. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, 31, allegedly accessed the accounts of Sidney Kimmel, a media mogul, from a Georgia prison using contraband cell phones.
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
WLBT
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I have a hard time understanding how my family is supposed to live the decisions of the board to release a brutal animal, a murderer,” Gene Bell said addressing the recent decision to grant the man that murdered his brother parole. In 1991, 21-year-old...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Convicted Killer Serving a Life Sentence Dies from ‘Sharp Force Injuries’ Inflicted by Another Alabama Inmate: Coroner
A 29-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in the Alabama prison system for murdering a man in what was described as a marijuana deal gone wrong was himself stabbed to death behind bars earlier this week. Joseph Agee III was killed Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, which AL.com notes...
Search is on for inmate who escaped from Upstate jail
Officials say, the search is for an inmate who escaped from an Upstate jail this weekend . The Union County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded to the reported jail break around 10 PM Friday.
Nevada mother arrested after she stormed inside a school bus to attack driver when he dropped their kids off an hour late: report
The driver pulled over several times because the children were out of control. One child attempted to hold the steering wheel, the Las Vegas Journal reported.
Video Shows Cops Roughed Up Abigail Before She Died by ‘Suicide’ in Jail Cell
A 30-year-old woman from the state of Oaxaca who was arrested and found dead five hours later in her cell was roughed up by a group of women cops, a new video shows. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz on August 19 after having a discussion with her boyfriend that allegedly turned physical.
Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test
Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
Ohio 'incel' who plotted to 'slaughter' women pleads guilty to attempted hate crime
An Ohio man whom federal prosecutors accused of planning to "slaughter" women and kill thousands of people in a mass shooting pleaded guilty to an attempted hate crime, authorities said Tuesday. Tres Genco, 22, admitted targeting women at a university in Ohio in 2020, the U.S. attorney's office for Southern...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
Texas detention warden and brother arrested after two migrants are shot, one fatally, while walking on road
A jail warden and his twin brother have been arrested for allegedly shooting one migrant dead and wounding another. Sixty-year-old Michael Sheppard, who worked as a warden at West Texas Detention Center, and his twin brother Mark Sheppard have been charged with manslaughter. During the Tuesday evening incident, the twins allegedly opened fire on a group of at least four migrants walking along a roadway near Sierra Blanca. The group had stopped to drink water when they heard a car approach and tried to hide. An affidavit from one of the migrants obtained by The New York...
Man Offered to Pay Fellow Inmate's Bail if He Killed Ex-Girlfriend: Police
Caleb Beesley allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend for more than a year in several states as they traveled together, according to Michigan law enforcement.
