ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
GOLDEN, CO
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt

Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 27

BUFFALO - The Canadiens skated at KeyBank Center on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Sabres. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, October 27. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 68 - Mike...
NHL

NHL Buzz: Eric Staal to make debut for Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Eric Staal will make his season debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSFL, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward, who turns 38 on Saturday, last...
NHL

Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home

After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Marchand to make season debut for Bruins against Red Wings

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand will make his season debut for the Boston Bruins against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday weeks ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The left wing took part in the morning skate in his usual spot on the top...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Final Buzzer: Runaway Win

In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to slow down Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden

BOSTON --The Detroit Red Wings will look to slow down the Boston Bruins when they face off at TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop between the Atlantic Division rivals is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Anaheim on Wednesday. Through two periods, the Lightning had decisively outplayed the Anaheim Ducks. But thanks to outstanding goaltending from John Gibson and a couple of isolated scoring chances that Anaheim converted, the game was tied, 2-2 after 40 minutes. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Red Wings recall Matt Luff from Griffins

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, is off to a fast start with the Griffins, where he ranks among the team leaders with three goals (T2nd), four assists (2nd), seven points (T1st), a plus-three rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T1st) and 16 shots (1st) through five games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators, recording 23 points (13-10-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 87 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season

When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HE ADDS A LOT OF CHARACTER'

Mangiapane talks Kadri, plus Hanifin on the hot start to the season. "He's a great player. He's smart and knows where to be on the ice at all times, right? Obviously, as a line, I think there's some room to grow and that's just playing and knowing where each other is on the ice. He's a smart player and (Dube) and I want to work hard and do our best and help the team win, and I think that's why we're successful."
NHL

Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY

New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy