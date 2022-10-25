On 10/28/22, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $48.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.79%, which compares to an average yield of 8.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

22 HOURS AGO