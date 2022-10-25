Read full article on original website
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
On 10/28/22, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $48.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.79%, which compares to an average yield of 8.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:
Benzinga
Union Pacific And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga
10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock
James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
OPKO Health And 2 Other Penny Stocks Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Align Technology Stock Is Tanking After Hours: What's Going On?
Align Technology Inc ALGN shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Align said third-quarter revenue was down 12.4% year-over-year to $890.35 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $974.89 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, which missed average estimates of $2.21 per share.
Benzinga
Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview
Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Most Active On The OTC Markets In September – A Look Back As October Comes To A Close
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined by 9.62% in September – its largest decline in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA mimicked this downward trend, showing monthly decreases in September of 10.54% and 8.98%, respectively. OTC...
Stock Yards Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stock Yards Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.92. Revenue was up $24.14 million from...
Virtus Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights
Virtus Investment VRTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Virtus Investment missed estimated earnings by 10.28%, reporting an EPS of $5.76 versus an estimate of $6.42. Revenue was down $41.80 million from the same...
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough
The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
This Is How It's Done: Why Is Canopy's US Consolidation Plan Blueprint For Other Canadian Cannabis LPs
Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.
Cannabis stocks, upbeat Wall St mood lifts TSX
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street as Treasury yields fell, while top cannabis producer Canopy Growth surged on plans to create a holding company to speed up its entry into the United States.
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
A Preview Of North American's Earnings
North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that North American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. North American bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
