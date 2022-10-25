CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.

SPRINGVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO