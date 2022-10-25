Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jones County Public issue
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot. Marion man arrested for sexual exploitation.
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential
JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug ‘Take-Back’ event in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs during a drug “Take-Back” event on Saturday. The event is part of a nationwide initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that hopes to prevent pill...
Lisbon 9-year-old volunteers throughout the community
Surrounded by family and caregivers at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Tyler rang the bell today to celebrate being cancer-free. A new report shows student's math and reading scores had big declines in the pandemic, including the biggest ever drop in math. One taken to hospital after house fire...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
