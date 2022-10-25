Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO