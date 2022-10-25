Read full article on original website
Sooners receive another recruiting prediction to land 2024 QB Michael Hawkins
While things have been quiet for Oklahoma’s 2023 class following their impressive summer on the recruiting trail, that doesn’t mean the Sooners haven’t been working on the class of 2024. The crown jewel of their 2023 class is quarterback Jackson Arnold, from Denton Guyer High School, just...
Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
Why Billy Bowman's Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later' Crucial in Oklahoma's Stretch Run
Oklahoma's defense is looking for a jump-start as their star safety hopes to return from a knee injury.
3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State
The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
Mickey Joseph updates Nebraska's RB depth chart, status of LB Luke Reimer
Mickey Joseph spoke about a number of topics at his weekly press conference. He mentioned how the running back depth chart is looking and what the status of Luke Reimer is for the Illinois game. Anthony Grant is obviously still going to be the No.1 option in the Huskers backfield....
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Texas Tech
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday evening against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
Big 12 will be just fine after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave for the SEC
Something that perhaps caught Sooners fans off guard this season was just how improved several programs in the Big 12 were. TCU, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas Tech have all surpassed preseason expectations. I hate getting “SEC SEC SEC” chanted at me as much of the next guy, but after...
Where Oregon stands in 2023 recruiting rankings after big-time OL addition
Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...
Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Road Trip to Ames
The Sooners announced a new set of captains on Tuesday before the team hits the road.
Oklahoma extends offer to in-state 2025 tight end Nate Roberts
Oklahoma slowly but surely continues to build its recruiting board for its 2025 class. There’s no better place to do that than within your own backyard. The Sooners’ latest offer went out to rising in-state star Nate Roberts, a tight end from Washington, Oklahoma. Roberts is a massive...
Texas Working to Flip WR Recruit Moore
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
With destiny out of Oklahoma's control, winning the next game is all that matters
When the Oklahoma Sooners lost to the Texas Longhorns 49-0, their chances at a trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship were all but destroyed. The Sooners had lost three straight games, which was something that hadn’t happened in over two decades. After a bounce-back win against Kansas...
Steve Sarkisian Provides Update On Longhorns DB Anthony Cook's Long-Term Status
Anthony Cook left Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in the second quarter.
