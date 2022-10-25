ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State

The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon stands in 2023 recruiting rankings after big-time OL addition

Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...
