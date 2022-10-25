Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Wichita Eagle
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Pete Carroll becomes latest to rip NFL over poor playing surfaces
The NFL has a problem on its hands in relation to player safety. Only, instead of this focus being on
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Week 7 Moment That Hopefully Sets the Tone for Rest of Season
The Giants defied the odds and found another way to pull a victory out in a close game. That has become the modus operandi for head coach Brian Daboll and his bunch:. Bend, but don’t break on defense. Take what the defense gives you on offense. Don’t make the...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a short-handed offense for the last month. Quarterback Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas have missed the last four games, WR Jarvis Landry three, WR Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat could miss extended time. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are back after missing a combined three contests, while rookie T Trevor Penning has yet to take a snap.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Avoid Christian McCaffrey, But Are Preparing For ‘Hard to Stop’ Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to face their in-division rival Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Falcons may have been given a reprieve a week ago when the Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, but that didn't stop Carolina from efficiently running the football in their first game without him.
Wichita Eagle
Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season
After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 Trade Targets: Acquire Devin Singletary, Sell David Montgomery
The halfway point of the NFL season is almost upon us and the midway mark of the fantasy season is just about here. That means the trade deadline is coming up, so which players should you be badgering your leaguemates to acquire and which should you put on the block before it’s too late to trade them away?
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 Rankings: Quarterbacks
You've arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-5.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions
The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions. Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."
Wichita Eagle
Raiders vs. Saints: First Look at Week 8’s Matchup
The Saints (2-5) look to take advantage of their mini-bye and turn their season around this Sunday when they take on the Raiders (2-4) in the Superdome. The team is certainly optimistic about their outlook, but obviously, the results are what everyone is most interested in right now. Here's a few things we're watching as the game gets closer.
Wichita Eagle
Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Wednesday’s Practice
It just wouldn't be a 49ers practice without several players missing. Deebo Samuel is being held out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Samuel sustained the injury following the loss to the Chiefs and it became bothersome when we he showed up to the facility on Monday.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET For $1000 Risk-Free First Bet & Other Promos
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week fresh off a huge win over the 49ers that brought their record to 5-2. You can enjoy the bye week as well, as BetMGM Kansas is offering a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for those who use BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET.
Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
Comments / 0