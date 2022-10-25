The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions. Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO