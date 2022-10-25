ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield Named to Cousy Award Watch List

NORMAN — Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield was named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List on Monday, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is now in its 20th year and is presented to the top point guard in NCAA Division I men's basketball.
