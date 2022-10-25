ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Outsider.com

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn Claims LeBron James Cheats on His Wife

Popular podcast host Sofia Franklyn recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James routinely cheats on his wife, Savannah. The former Barstool Sports “Call Her Daddy” host made the accusations on her most recent episode of “Sofia with an F.” Franklyn was in the middle of discussing Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s alleged affair, when she name-dropped James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps announces death of his father, Fred

Phelps’ parents got divorced when he was young, which resulted in a strained relationship between him and his father. Many fans took note of the fact that Fred was not at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when Michael was dominating in the pool. According to a 2016 article in Sports Illustrated, the two began to repair their relationship after Michael checked in to rehab following his second DUI arrest in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA

