mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
WCAX
VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers
Meet the woman responsible for Route 7′s "leaf people". The leaf people are a tradition running in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney is the keeper of the leaf people who's run a one-woman show for nearly two decades.
colchestersun.com
Following public hearing, Colchester selectboard approves new East Lakeshore Drive regulations
The new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, which the planning commission has been working on for the past year, were brought to a public hearing Tuesday night and approved by the selectboard. As laid out at previous meetings, the regulations were designed with the feedback of Colchester residents in mind...
WCAX
Construction underway on Bristol affordable housing project
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments are a cooperative effort of co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust, and Evernorth. Leaders say the building is for 20 low and moderate-income households. The apartments are...
mynbc5.com
One person dead after a fire at mobile home park in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Local and state officials are investigating a mobile home fire that left one person dead. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Colchester. It happened at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park Tuesday night on Eighth Street near Roosevelt Highway. Crews received the call just...
Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington
Meanwhile, the social justice nonprofit is searching for a new executive director, following the resignation of Zoraya Hightower, a Progressive Burlington city councilor representing Ward 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington.
WCAX
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call "affordable housing" in downtown Bristol.
WCAX
Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the insanity murder trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017. Both sides presented their own experts for the rebuttal portion of the trial. On Tuesday, the state’s expert was called as they try to refute the claim that Aita Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
WCAX
Body found after Colchester mobile home fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester. Colchester Police say fire crews from six area departments responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home park around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a modular home on fire. They say a body was found inside the home just before midnight, The name of the victim has not been released.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shut down the Notch Road for several hours Tuesday and the driver was charged with cocaine possession. Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting tractor-trailer units on Route 108 in Cambridge just before 3:00 p.m. Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.
WCAX
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt.
Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton's former town hall.
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department reports increasing crime amid staffing shortages in chief's October report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released thechief's October report, highlighting increasing crime in the city while the department handles ongoing staffing issues. The Burlington Police Department has a current cap of 87 officers. However, the department currently employs 62 officers, with only 21 of them available...
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
WCAX
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call "affordable housing" in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton's former town hall.
Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton
Earlier this month, the health and function of North Breton Brook in Castleton was improved through the removal of the Pelletier Dam off East Hubbardton Road. The dam, along with 15,000 cubic yards of sediment, was removed from the stream […] Read More The post Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Colchester Sun
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
