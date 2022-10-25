C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
semoball.com
SECOND ROUND: Fox, Mules get rematch in district opener Friday
Atari Amos was standing on the sideline for most of the Friday nights this fall after breaking his thumb in the season opener. The Poplar Bluff senior running back said he felt “anxious” being there, adding, “I just wanted to get out there and help them.”. He’s...
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: Portageville repeats after defeating East Prairie in championship
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The Portageville volleyball team overpowered East Prairie with its striking and was close to perfect everywhere else during the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Lady Bulldogs (21-10-1) captured their second consecutive title with a straight-set win over the...
semoball.com
C3D1 Volleyball: Notre Dame outlasts Fredericktown to win district championship in five sets
No. 1 seed Notre Dame outlasted No. 2 Fredericktown Tuesday in the Class 2 District 1 championship, changing the game's momentum in the final stretch to advance to sectionals with a five set victory. “Honestly, people got their money's worth,” Notre Dame head coach Meridith Brinkmeyer said. “It was a...
semoball.com
Mules soccer falls at Farmington
FARMINGTON — A short-handed Poplar Bluff boys soccer squad saw the lack of numbers rear its ugly head once again Wednesday night in the Mules season finale at Farmington. A hotly contested first half that saw the Mules take an early lead and ultimately trail 2-1 in a tight game by halftime saw the hosts pull away after the break for a 5-1 win in both teams season finale.
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
semoball.com
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
semoball.com
Area athletes compete at Dexter Invitational
DEXTER, Mo. — More than 250 athletes competed at varsity, junior varsity and middle school level during the Dexter High School Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22. Jackson won the boys’ varsity meet with a team score of 31, while Willow Springs Carson Smith was the top finisher with a time of 17 minutes and 4.7 seconds. Jackson’s Kyle Craigmiles, Jack Hancock, Alex Niedbalski and Puxico’s Jet Hancock rounded out the top five.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
New Redhawks bond quickly in opening W
The 2022-23 Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team took the floor in a real (sort of) game for the first time on Tuesday and with 10 new players, the group had its moments of miscommunication and errant passes, but truth be told, there were also a lot of times that this new group looked cohesive in its exhibition game against NCAA Division III Fontbonne.
semoball.com
C1D1: Clearwater, Ellington, Van Buren take aim at district glory
IRONTON — Arcadia Valley High School will be the place to be Saturday when cross country hopefuls race the final event that will determine which teams and what individuals could qualify for the 2022 state finals. Three districts — Class 1 District 1, Class 2 District 1 and Class...
semoball.com
C2D1: Bloomfield, Greenville could excel individually
IRONTON — Arcadia Valley High School will be the place to be Saturday when cross country hopefuls race the final event that will determine which teams and what individuals could qualify for the 2022 state finals. Three districts — Class 1 District 1 (see separate story), Class 2 District...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
westkentuckystar.com
More field fires in Massac, Fulton, Hickman counties
More battles with field fires were waged Monday in Massac, Hickman and Fulton counties. A large field fire burned in eastern Massac County at Pell Road and Powers Church Road north of Brookport. Preliminary reports were that two houses may have been destroyed in the fire, but later word from...
westkentuckystar.com
Cape Girardeau's city park deer hunts underway
The City of Cape Girardeau has closed four of its parks to visitors as their annual urban deer hunt gets underway. Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt is one of over 100 similar programs across Missouri. The goal is to prevent overpopulation, starvation, and reduce the spread of diseases in the city's deer population. Many cities with urban hunts report reductions in deer-vehicle collisions, and reduction in damage to vegetation in parks.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
KFVS12
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20. Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, was arrested on charges of assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action. Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston, was arrested on...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
