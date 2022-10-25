Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
FTX to Provide $6M for Phishing Victims, But There’s a Catch
SBF said FTX will not be “making a habit of compensating” victims in phishing scams, outlining the $6M reimbursement is a “one-time thing.”. The cryptocurrency platform FTX will distribute approximately $6 million to reimburse victims affected by a recent phishing attack. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed this is...
We Will Not Make A Habit Of Compensating For Users’ Getting Phished By Fake Versions Of Other Companies: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman, stated on Twitter that the exchange will not compensate users who have been phished by fake versions of other companies. SBF later added that the firm would compensate the phishing victims “one last time.”. The CEO of the leading cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried...
Senior Justice Department Officials Set To Hold Press Conference On Significant National Security Matter Today: What You Need To Know
United States law enforcement officials will announce actions on Monday targeting alleged criminal activity by a nation-state. What To Know: Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon centered around U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said, according to a Reuters report.
Former US Military Pilot Who Worked In China Arrested In Australia, Faces Extradition
A former American military pilot and flight instructor who worked in Beijing was arrested in Australia and now faces extradition to the U.S. What Happened: Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested by the Australian Federal Police on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New South Wales, Reuters reported, citing Australian court documents and company records.
Engadget
FTC seeks to penalize Drizly and its CEO over a breach that exposed 2.5 million users' data
The Federal Trade Commission wants to limit the amount of personal information Drizly can collect as part of the enforcement actions it's proposing against the marketplace and its CEO. According to the FTC, the alcohol delivery service that Uber had purchased in 2021 and its chief executive, James Cory Rellas, were alerted to security issues way back in 2018. The commission has found that they had failed to adequately protect their users' information, which enabled a data breach in 2020 that exposed the data of 2.5 million users.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok
Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
TechRadar
One of the world's biggest ticket websites suffered a multi-year data breach
International ticketing services company See Tickets has been leaking sensitive payment data to cybercriminals for years. The company, one of the biggest ticket sellers in the world, confirmed the news in a data breach notification shared with the Montana Attorney General’s office, in which it was said that unknown threat actors managed to set up a skimmer on its website on June 25, 2019.
FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack
The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
CoinTelegraph
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The Case of Email Spoofing: How to Identify And Avoid Email Attacks
Email has a lot going for it. It’s quick, easy, and incredibly widely used. However, just like every other remote form of communication, it faces a glaring challenge. How can an email recipient be absolutely sure that the email is from who it says it’s from?. Welcome to...
Drizly and its CEO subject of FTC order taking action over data breach
The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday a proposed order taking action against Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, in relation to a 2020 data breach.
Comments / 0