Robert Grant
2d ago
How about doing something to discourage vagrants (bums) from coming to Bangor instead of offering services, like free housing and food, to encourage them to come. It's my understanding that most of these people are not from the area and that many of them are not even from Maine!
Reply
Joe Pierce
2d ago
specially the old shell gas station on main Street, seeing people using needles right next to our school bus stop. there's about 10-12kids playing right near, just about every day and we just put up with it . they drive them out but couple of days then they right back. please do something about it. concerned neighborhood
Reply
Polly Decesere
2d ago
not an overnight fix you ppl have had y/rs & u haven't done a thing, why? cause u ppl could care less.
Reply
