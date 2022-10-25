Midnight online voter registration deadline for General Election; In-person ‘Same-Day’ Registration required after today

California youth are calling on you to take action to stop the Tobacco Industry’s attack on young people. The California Youth Council, a statewide leadership team of high school and college-age youth committed to creating healthy communities, is urging you to recognize the magnitude of the possible impact of this November’s referendum vote – directly impacting the health of California youth and families. This fall, the ballot will ask you if you support upholding a ban on flavored tobacco. We need your immediate action and solidarity with California youth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO