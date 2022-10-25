ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Midnight online voter registration deadline for General Election; In-person ‘Same-Day’ Registration required after today

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lassen County News

Stop flavored tobacco sales to youth

California youth are calling on you to take action to stop the Tobacco Industry’s attack on young people. The California Youth Council, a statewide leadership team of high school and college-age youth committed to creating healthy communities, is urging you to recognize the magnitude of the possible impact of this November’s referendum vote – directly impacting the health of California youth and families. This fall, the ballot will ask you if you support upholding a ban on flavored tobacco. We need your immediate action and solidarity with California youth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

Caltrans offers preparations for wet weather/winter driving

With wet weather fast approaching, CalTrans District 2 reminds motorists to be prepared for rain and winter weather conditions. Here are some things drivers can do to help stay safe on the roadways:. Before you leave home. Check your brakes, battery, windshield wipers, defroster, heater, headlights and exhaust system to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy