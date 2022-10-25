ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Educators hold Capitol rally ahead of election

By McKenna Alexander
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8aCS_0ilMOP6B00

MADISON, Wis. — Teachers, administrators and students from across the Badger State came together for a “Unity in the Community” rally Monday night in an effort to push people toward the polls to bring change to Wisconsin’s education system.

Monday night’s rally at the Capitol focused on fairly-funded public education, as attendees stressed how critical it is for voters to continue electing politicians that support positive futures for Wisconsin students.

“Public education is a source of solutions to problems, it’s an energy for an opportunity, it’s essential for the future of Wisconsin’s kids, and it’s a cornerstone for all Wisconsin communities,” said Downtown Madison, Inc. President Jason Ilstrup.

Part of the rally included speakers, ranging from administrators and educators to students from across the state. One of the biggest concerns expressed during the rally is a lack of increased education funding from the state legislature.

“If we simply maintained the 1993 level of public funding and did nothing else, we’d have another $30 billion in our schools and our state’s economic prosperity,” Ilstrup said.

Across Wisconsin, the highest number of school referenda since 2001 has taken place, with 166 already this year, including the 81 referenda on the  upcoming November ballot. With funding falling on the shoulders of taxpayers, activists said this midterm election is critical for the future of Wisconsin students.

RELATED: Across Wisconsin, school referendums for basic budget expenses hit 10-year high

“If things keep going the way they are, research tells us that Wisconsin will be short 130,000 people for available jobs by 2030 just eight years from now,” said Kaelee Heideman from the Oshkosh Area School District. “We can prevent this problem from getting bigger if we call on our business leaders and political leaders to invest in public K-12 education.”

Rally attendees spent the evening urging action while also offering hope to supporters that it’s not too late for them to make a difference.

“We can’t undo the past, but we can change the narrative of why we’re here today and we can start a new conversation about what’s happening here in the state of Wisconsin,” Ilstrup said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Warren campaigns with Wisconsin Democrats at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Democrats on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Wednesday to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming election. Warren is one of many national figures coming to Wisconsin, a key battleground state, in the final days of the campaign before the Nov. 8 election. Democrats are pushing their record on issues...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

By Jacob Resneck Wisconsin Watch  Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”  “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on what this really entails,” she said...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Gae Magnafici: Wisconsin Citizens Deserve To Feel Safe

In recent years, Wisconsin has experienced a significant increase in crime—reports have shown that crime rates in parts of our state have spiked in recent years and at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Milwaukee saw the most significant increase in homicides at 25% in the first half of this year—following a 70% increase in homicides in the city over the two years prior. Similarly, Madison broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it again in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver speaks at UW about key issues ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, the founder of polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight held a public talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday evening about some of the key issues facing voters. During the roughly hour-long talk at Memorial Union, Nate Silver also explained how polling data helps provide insight into policy...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters

It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsy.com

Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

In-person early voting has begun in swing state Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period Tuesday marks the start of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot. Absentee voting rules have undergone changes this election amid a push by conservatives to challenge past practices. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk’s office.
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November

(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Beware skewed numbers on school funding

The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”  Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

1,000 early in-person absentee ballots cast in Madison within hours of opening

MADISON, Wis. — The opening of the in-person absentee voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. With 32 early in-person voting sites citywide, Madisonians took action. By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1,003 voters had vast in-person absentee ballots in Madison according to the city’s clerk’s office. “These are the elections that really matter,” Dane County...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US labor secretary, Baldwin, Pocan visit labor training center in DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Labor on Wednesday joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan at the recently-expanded Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center in DeForest. The trio visited the facility to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s commitments to union labor and reducing costs for consumers. The facility, operated by the Wisconsin Laborers District Council of the Labor Internation Union...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy