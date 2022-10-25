Read full article on original website
mejusme
2d ago
Very sad to see, it’s so expensive to live in California n these people found something they could afford and now because of this slum lord they all will be on the streets? How does this make sense?? cops/ the judge need to arrest this owner and bring justice and security to this people, why is there no urgency behind this?!
5
karmel filli
1d ago
and shouldn't the owners be liable to find places for them and any health problems be paid by owner? these people need a good lawyer
2
Eileen Dorff
1d ago
Seems to me, logically, the city should provide alternate housing! How can they complain of homelessness when they cause it?
2
