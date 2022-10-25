ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

mejusme
2d ago

Very sad to see, it’s so expensive to live in California n these people found something they could afford and now because of this slum lord they all will be on the streets? How does this make sense?? cops/ the judge need to arrest this owner and bring justice and security to this people, why is there no urgency behind this?!

karmel filli
1d ago

and shouldn't the owners be liable to find places for them and any health problems be paid by owner? these people need a good lawyer

Eileen Dorff
1d ago

Seems to me, logically, the city should provide alternate housing! How can they complain of homelessness when they cause it?

