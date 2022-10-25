Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
PAC forms to fight Nebraska Board of Education candidates it calls ‘extremists’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Trust Nebraska Teachers, a new political action committee, is fighting against candidates for the State Board of Education whom they deem “extremists.”. The PAC says it wants to educate voters about the “harmful, extreme positions” of candidates Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and...
WOWT
Election 2022 explainer: Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters are mulling an initiative that would require a valid ID in order to cast a ballot. 6 News took a closer look at Initiative 432. Many worry about what it will do to the growing number of Nebraskans who cast a ballot through the mail.
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.
KETV.com
Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska
Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses. The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide. Six...
The Rural Republicans Who Ignored Trump and Voted by Mail
Emerson, Nebraska, is a farming town of 900 in the state’s sparse northeast expanse. Its Republican-leaning, nearly all-white population makes Emerson not unlike dozens of other rural communities in the state. It is unique, however, for being the only town in the state divided between three counties: Dixon County, which covers the western half of Emerson; and Dakota and Thurston Counties, which make up the northeastern and southeastern quadrants of the town, respectively.
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
klkntv.com
Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
Noem holds double-digit lead in South Dakota governor’s race: poll
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is heading into the final stretch before Election Day as the clear favorite to win a second term in the governor’s mansion, according to a new survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill that shows her with a nearly 20-point lead over her Democratic rival.
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
klkntv.com
Nebraska students score among the best on national reading and math tests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fourth and eighth graders in Nebraska scored higher than the national average and higher than many other states in 2022 on national math and reading tests. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math and only one scored higher in eighth-grade math, according...
State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants
LINCOLN — A state board that hands out grants for environmental projects asked for comments on Tuesday and got an earful of criticism. A trio of testifiers at a “listening session” lambasted the Nebraska Environmental Trust for disqualifying a larger-than-normal number of grant applicants and, in general, for straying from its mission to “conserve, enhance […] The post State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
3 News Now
What you need to know: Douglas County deadlines for early ballots, voter registration approaching
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Multiple deadlines are fast approaching in Nebraska for both requesting an early ballot and registering to vote. Friday at 6:00 p.m. is the deadline for requesting an early-voting ballot for the 2022 general election for governor. Here’s a full list of dates you should be...
Latest Polls Show Whitmer in Danger of Losing Michigan to Dixon
In this most recent poll, we show you what the respondents have to say and why. In this latest poll by The Trafalgar Group, incumbent Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is locked in a virtual tie with Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon, which shows the incumbent Governor with the slimmest ½ of 1 point statistical lead over Dixon.
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
3 News Now
Mission: Service — Omaha VA encouraged by declining rate of veteran suicides
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veteran suicide rates are declining. According to data published by the U.S. government in September 2022, efforts to reduce the number of veteran suicides are working. The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, published by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, shows the rate of veterans dying by suicide is decreasing.
thelines.com
WarHorse Casino First Sports Betting Location In Nebraska
WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will be the first location to host odds. The operator opened its doors earlier this fall. Nebraska passed sports betting legislation two years ago but has not created regulations in all this time. Now with the rules approved, residents can expect to see sports betting options at WarHorse Casino in short order.
3 News Now
Sunday Weather Recap
With the quiet week ahead, this was mother nature's reward for putting our area through some crazy weather on Sunday. Multiple hazards from severe storms to wind to wildfires swept the area. Below is a summary of all the weather hazards our region experienced on Sunday. WIND. The first hazard...
