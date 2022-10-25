ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Election 2022 explainer: Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters are mulling an initiative that would require a valid ID in order to cast a ballot. 6 News took a closer look at Initiative 432. Many worry about what it will do to the growing number of Nebraskans who cast a ballot through the mail.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska

Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses. The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide. Six...
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Monthly

The Rural Republicans Who Ignored Trump and Voted by Mail

Emerson, Nebraska, is a farming town of 900 in the state’s sparse northeast expanse. Its Republican-leaning, nearly all-white population makes Emerson not unlike dozens of other rural communities in the state. It is unique, however, for being the only town in the state divided between three counties: Dixon County, which covers the western half of Emerson; and Dakota and Thurston Counties, which make up the northeastern and southeastern quadrants of the town, respectively.
EMERSON, NE
Sioux City Journal

Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers

There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day

Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate

When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants

LINCOLN — A state board that hands out grants for environmental projects asked for comments on Tuesday and got an earful of criticism. A trio of testifiers at a “listening session” lambasted the Nebraska Environmental Trust for disqualifying a larger-than-normal number of grant applicants and, in general, for straying from its mission to “conserve, enhance […] The post State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiow.com

Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot

Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Mission: Service — Omaha VA encouraged by declining rate of veteran suicides

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veteran suicide rates are declining. According to data published by the U.S. government in September 2022, efforts to reduce the number of veteran suicides are working. The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, published by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, shows the rate of veterans dying by suicide is decreasing.
OMAHA, NE
thelines.com

WarHorse Casino First Sports Betting Location In Nebraska

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will be the first location to host odds. The operator opened its doors earlier this fall. Nebraska passed sports betting legislation two years ago but has not created regulations in all this time. Now with the rules approved, residents can expect to see sports betting options at WarHorse Casino in short order.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Sunday Weather Recap

With the quiet week ahead, this was mother nature's reward for putting our area through some crazy weather on Sunday. Multiple hazards from severe storms to wind to wildfires swept the area. Below is a summary of all the weather hazards our region experienced on Sunday. WIND. The first hazard...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy