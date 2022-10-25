ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents

A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
wklw.com

Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case

A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Prosecutor: Making school threats will mess up your future

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district is closed for the rest of the week due to multiple threats. The threats come after a longtime teacher at Atherton Community Schools is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student. “Airdropping a threat to assault...
abc12.com

Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges

The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Hill

Michigan high school shooter pleads guilty

A Michigan teenager pled guilty on Monday to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, for killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School last November in a shooting that drew national attention and raised questions about his parents’ alleged role. Ethan Crumbley, 16, repeatedly said...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Prosecutor comments on Oxford school mass shooter's guilty plea

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI

