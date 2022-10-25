Read full article on original website
Related
Witness in Flint Family Dollar murder trial arrested after refusing to testify
FLINT, MI – A man prosecutors planned to call as a witness in the trial of three people charged with murder in the death of a 43-year-old Flint Family Dollar security guard was arrested inside Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 26, after informing the court of his intention to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Oakland Press
Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents
A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
wklw.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
WNEM
Prosecutor: Making school threats will mess up your future
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district is closed for the rest of the week due to multiple threats. The threats come after a longtime teacher at Atherton Community Schools is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student. “Airdropping a threat to assault...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19. Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds....
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
Wayne County man jailed, charged with firing shots across Sumpter Road and resisting police
Carl Londa Phelps III, 55, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned in 34th District Court Tuesday on one count of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges
The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
Michigan high school shooter pleads guilty
A Michigan teenager pled guilty on Monday to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, for killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School last November in a shooting that drew national attention and raised questions about his parents’ alleged role. Ethan Crumbley, 16, repeatedly said...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor comments on Oxford school mass shooter's guilty plea
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Man arrested for murder of 65-year-old neighbor at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man is jailed and awaiting charges in the murder of his neighbor at an apartment complex in northern Macomb County. It happened Tuesday night, in the village of Memphis.
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
Comments / 0