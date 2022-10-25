Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt., NY school districts awarded funding for ‘clean’ school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “clean” school buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the federal program.
WCAX
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
WCAX
People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth
WCAX
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout
ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. Updated: 10 hours ago. The sound...
WCAX
Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
WCAX
Was locking into an oil contract the right call? It’s too soon to tell
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The price of heating oil continues hitting record highs, a noticeable impact of the war in Ukraine and other market forces. Many Vermonters are already locked into fuel prices for the winter, but some are questioning if it was their best move. Experts say people who...
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees
Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
WCAX
Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message
Former Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak and Rep. Peter Welch applaud Bank of Burlington venture. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians. Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering baby. Updated:...
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
