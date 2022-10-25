ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vt., NY school districts awarded funding for ‘clean’ school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “clean” school buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the federal program.
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth

Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees

Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message

