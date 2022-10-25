Missing In Action? Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Absent From Kim Kardashian's Failed Birthday Trip

mega;@krisjenner/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian may be having major F.O.M.O. after skipping out on Kim Kardashian 's (failed) birthday trip. The Poosh founder was noticeably absent from her younger sister's girls getaway as she seemed to be staying close to home with husband Travis Barker instead.

Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder hosted a group of her closest friends and family members as they were supposed to jet off to Las Vegas to dine at Carbone and see Usher perform, before dangerous weather conditions made them call off the trip .

In an Instagram Story shared by Kris Jenner , Kim, Khloé Kardashian , Malika Haqq and more could be seen living it it up as they grabbed some In-N-Out Burgers instead of having a wild night out in Sin City, however, Kourtney was noticeably missing amongst Kim's nearest and dearest.

While her mom and sisters continued to ring in The Kardashians star's 42nd year, the newlywed appeared to have stayed home with her Blink 182 rocker husband to look at art, as on Sunday, October 23, Barker tagged his wife in an Instagram Story that showed a painting.

As OK! previously reported , Kourtney and Travis did both attend a birthday dinner for Kim earlier in the week, but the mom-of-three has admitted she's not as close with her sisters as she once was.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," the lifestyle influencer explained of her relationships with her sisters during a recent podcast appearance. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

Now that Kourtney is married, she feels her lifestyle is completely different from Kim and Khloé's, in turn, making the latter two closer. "They were going through the same things," she explained. "I think that when Khloe was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate, they really bonded."