Arizona State

The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Washington Examiner

KINGMAN, AZ
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure

A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
People

Boy Scout Group, Including 16 Kids, Rescued After Being Stranded for 3 Days in New Mexico Forest

A week-long camping trip turned frightening when "heavy rains and rising rivers" surrounded the scouts' campsite near Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, according to police More than two dozen people — including 16 children — were rescued in New Mexico earlier this month after inclement weather left a Boy Scout troop stuck in the wilderness for three days. New Mexico Search and Rescue launched its mission to save the troop back on Oct. 8, according to a statement from the New Mexico State Police (NMSP).  The 25 individuals, including nine adults, found themselves...
TEXAS STATE

