Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 near in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.
AZFamily
Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the drivers involved in a four-car crash that happened Monday night in Phoenix was under the influence, Phoenix police say. Officers say a silver car was turning left off of a private driveway onto Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pick-up truck heading east. The truck was pushed into traffic and crashed into a gold-colored SUV. That SUV then sideswiped a silver SUV heading west on Thomas Road. The passenger of the silver car died at the scene, and investigators say that detectives are working to identify her.
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs campaign offices in Phoenix
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car that drove through a store in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a man driving the car had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and then drove into the front of the store. The driver continued to drive through the store, crashing into the back wall.
AZFamily
Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by Phoenix driver
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Cochise County officials will not hand count all races. Updated: 5...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in Arizona and many across the country. Police say teen accidentally shoots, kills woman in Mesa. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the...
AZFamily
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. Tonight's jackpot has climbed to around 700 million dollars!. Parents warned of toxic Halloween makeup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Face painting, makeup and hair...
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
AZFamily
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding suspect accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix earlier this month. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening. On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported the death of a woman who was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Monday night. The accident took place near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the police found out that there were four vehicles involved in the crash. The deceased was the passenger of one of the four cars and had succumbed to the severity of her injuries.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
AZFamily
Mother arrested after meth, fentanyl found in Surprise hotel room; child hospitalized
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital, and a mother, identified as Talia Dahlin-Bennett, 41, is in custody after police found illegal drugs in a family’s Surprise hotel room on Wednesday. Police say two adults, including Talia Dahlin, and three children were staying at a...
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab recovers first batch of rainbow multicolored fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ve heard a lot about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” the brightly colored pills which can turn deadly with minimal contact. But, for the first time, Phoenix police have it in their crime lab. Traditional fentanyl looks like a small blue-colored pill. However, the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Dad arrested for DUI after reportedly passing out in Mesa school pickup line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after reportedly passing out behind the wheel while in a Mesa elementary school pickup line. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, someone called Mesa police to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School. Police say that when officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Lopez, trying to crawl into the passenger’s seat. Witnesses told officers that he had been in the driver’s seat before they arrived.
Comments / 0