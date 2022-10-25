SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.

SUN LAKES, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO