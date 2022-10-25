ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

101.5 KNUE

Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!

Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mariah from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mariah — from the SPCA of East Texas. Mariah is a 2-year-old Staffy-mix. She likes people, children and is exuberant, so her owner being active! A home without cats would be required. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler. Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s. According to a company spokesperson, they hope to...
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Whistle Stop: Exploring Texas State Railroad Country

Trains are a big part of the history and today’s ambience of the Upper East Side of Texas. Many people in small towns throughout the region hear the long, haunting whistle of the iron horse daily. Sometimes the trains slow down, wheels screeching to a halt on the rails, as they stop at a station. Far more of them pass on through, blowing whistles at cross- roads to alert pedestrians and automobile traffic.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola to host several events this Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
MINEOLA, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival

Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Edgewood Heritage Festival Celebrates 45 Years

The 45th Annual Edgewood Heritage Festival takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Heritage Park Museum of East Texas in Edgewood. The park includes three city blocks of roughly 20 buildings that pre- serve the architecture of the past. The annual festival raises funds to maintain the restored and furnished buildings that preserve the history of life in Van Zandt County in the early 1900s.
EDGEWOOD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County reports downed trees from storms

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Oakland Heights Baptist Church is in the early planning stages of moving to a 20-acre site in North Longview off George Richey Road. They plan on selling their existing site at Judson Road and Eden Drive. And they recently requested a zoning change from office/single family to retail which met with opposition from area residents.
LONGVIEW, TX

