WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 25th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A preview of the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team ahead of their upcoming exhibition against the Badgers. Plus, the UW-Superior Yellowjackets travel to McPhee Gymnasium to face the Blugolds in volleyball. In prep volleyball, McDonell prepares for a sectional matchup with Turtle Lake. Finally,...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 26th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from the Eau Claire Memorial girls and boys cross country teams as they prepare for the WIAA State Championship this Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Plus, the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team continues their push for an NCAA Tournament bid as they wrap up the regular season taking on UW-Whitewater.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Bloomer teens set to play in Wisconsin State Honors Band Jazz Ensemble
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teen musicians from Bloomer are getting the chance to represent their hometown in Madison on Friday. High Schoolers Dylan Halom and Jackson Omar were selected to play in the Wisconsin State Honors Band Jazz ensemble. Halom, a senior playing tenor saxophone, played in the state...
WEAU-TV 13
MICHAEL GUDMANSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my husband, Mike Gudmanson, for the Sunshine Award. My mom passed away and we have been working on her house to get ready to sell it. It has been so sad and overwhelming for me and lots of hard work. Mike has been there for me through all the emotions I have felt. He worked so hard helping me. I just want him to know how much I appreciate and love him. He is my sunshine.
WEAU-TV 13
Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin, is honoring Ken Vance posthumously as the 2022 Legacy JA Hero. Vance’s family will accept the 2022 JA Legacy Hero award at the 7th annual JA Hero’s Gala set for Thursday, November 10 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
BARBARA SCHUMACHER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate our mother for the Sunshine Award. She has always been a wonderful cook. She has a large garden that she puts a lot of her time in to and we have been gifted with cucumbers and tomatoes of every size. She also brings us fruit from the grocery store every so often. She walks every day, weather permitting, and when it’s not you can usually find her walking at Oakwood Mall. She does what she can to stay busy and we love her.
nomadlawyer.org
Eau Claire: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire: Eau Claire is a city in the state of Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Eau Claire County and the eighth largest city in the state. It is mostly located in Eau Claire County, but a portion of the city is also located in Chippewa County.
WEAU-TV 13
DEBRA RHOADS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA Halloween Party
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is holding a Halloween Party Friday, October 28 from 5 - 9 p.m. The event includes games, inflatables, face painting, a Halloween movie, DJ entertainment and more. Cost is $5 per person (cash only) Kids 2 and under are...
WEAU-TV 13
ERIN DEWITZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Charlie and “B” Kittens
-- This litter of five kittens has a personality for just about anyone. The “B” kittens - Briggs, Bri, Britta, Blair and Beige - range from a little shy to playful to cuddle bug. Staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say in addition to being adorable,...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Al Ross, Longtime ‘Spectrum West’ Host on Wisconsin Public Radio Passes Away at 73
Wisconsin (WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO PRESS RELEASE) - Wisconsin Public Radio is sad to announce the death of longtime friend and colleague Al Ross, host of the western Wisconsin regional arts and culture program “Spectrum West.” He was 73 years old. Ross joined WPR in 2008, providing local news breaks and announcements during “The Joy Cardin Show” and “Morning Edition” from our Eau Claire studios. The following year, he became the host of “Spectrum West,” a role well suited to his skills as a producer and interviewer.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Chamber Board Chair, Amy Forcier-Pabst, is announcing that Allyson Wisniewski will be the next President of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking, and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System hosts emergency medicine training at UWEC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is teaming up with UW-Eau Claire for an Emergency Clinician Skills Training Course. Mayo Clinic Emergency Medicine Clinicians got a crash in different procedures. The goal of the course is to learn and practice skills needed for low frequency procedures. There...
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Arts Celebration
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Six Eau Claire churches are holding the first ever Fall Arts Celebration on Sunday, October 30. This year’s event is hosted by Hope Lutheran Church on Eddy Lane. Art viewing runs from 1-4 p.m. with a choir concert from 2-3 p.m. Refreshments and desserts...
cwbradio.com
Thorp's Amazing Grazing Cows Featured in Travel Wisconsin Article
(Adam Roberts, WTMJ) Time spent together as a family makes for the strongest, longest lasting memories, and Wisconsin is bristling with family-fun destinations and adventures, according to Adam Roberts with WTMJ. Here’s to creating those shared moments of joy. For the dairy-loving family, head to Thorp to be moo-ved by...
WEAU-TV 13
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes visits UW-Eau Claire campus to rally college voters
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes made his case to college voters Wednesday morning. The Lieutenant Governor was at a campaign event at UW-Eau Claire talking to young voters, some of which are first time voters. Barnes told students that the midterm elections are...
WEAU-TV 13
Feed My People Food Bank honoring its volunteers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire celebrated its group of volunteers Wednesday. Volunteers and organizations that work with Feed My People gathered for a brunch and awards at the Food Bank’s location in Eau Claire. Feed My People says they have roughly 150 regular volunteers, with many more participating as part of youth or service groups.
