ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Loudonville Christian wins in OT; heads to final

At the beginning of the soccer season, the Loudonville Christian girls soccer team didn't have enough players to field a team. So what did they do? They joined up with the boys team. It's paid off. Wednesday night they were one win away from the Class D section title game.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District

Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George homes eligible for septic system help

The fight to improve water quality is ongoing, at Lake George as in many places across New York. Protection of clean water helps everyone who swims in, fishes along, or lives their life around a water body like the lake. That puts a special responsibility on those who live on the lake.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy