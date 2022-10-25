Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
Eater
Houston’s Beloved Barbecue Joint, the Pit Room, Is Expanding to Memorial City
Montrose’s barbecue restaurant, the Pit Room, is bringing its Central Texas-style barbecue, meaty tacos, and homemade desserts to Memorial City next year — but in a bigger way. Located at 10301-A Katy Freeway in Memorial City, the Pit Room’s second location is slated to open in early fall...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Houston Mayor Joins Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas to Celebrate the Grand Opening of an Affordable Housing Apartment Complex
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Representatives from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) joined Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other state and local dignitaries at the grand opening of New Hope Housing Avenue J (Avenue J) apartments. The $35-million, 100-unit, affordable apartment community in Houston’s historic Second Ward received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006111/en/ City of Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, along with local and state dignitaries and bank representatives celebrated the grand opening of Avenue J, a Houston affordable housing development that received a $750,000 subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
One-on-one with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of hotly contested election
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated fight to keep her seat. She's faced criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration. But the one-term incumbent stands behind her record and her staff. "Under my leadership, you no longer have developers...
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Houston
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Houston then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen releases security detail on voter safety process ahead of Election Day
HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen released a Voter Safety and Integrity PSA to spread the word about the county’s Elections Security Task Force, which was established to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. “Creating safe spaces for our citizens...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
New poll shows heated race for Harris County judge is too close to call
HOUSTON — As early voting begins in Texas, one of the hottest races to watch is for Harris County judge where Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. According to a new University of Houston poll, Mealer holds a slight lead with Election Day just two...
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
fox26houston.com
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
