Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Houston Mayor Joins Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas to Celebrate the Grand Opening of an Affordable Housing Apartment Complex

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Representatives from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) joined Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other state and local dignitaries at the grand opening of New Hope Housing Avenue J (Avenue J) apartments. The $35-million, 100-unit, affordable apartment community in Houston’s historic Second Ward received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006111/en/ City of Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, along with local and state dignitaries and bank representatives celebrated the grand opening of Avenue J, a Houston affordable housing development that received a $750,000 subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Houston

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Houston then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Covering Katy

Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

