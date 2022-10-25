ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 3

MOE BERG
1d ago

So my 2k in property taxes gets me what ? Surplus budget in state high as hell taxes BUT STILL Taking SERVICES AWAY during high inflation on top of it

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Recycling Information & Trash Bans

As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Methadone Clinic Applicant Is a Federal Tax Cheat

As residents and elected officials learn more about a methadone clinic proposed for Downtown New Bedford, more is coming to light about one of the principals involved. As WBSM first reported, the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for a "special permit" to locate a "medical clinic" at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

EPA’s Clean School Bus Program awards five Massachusetts school districts. including New Bedford

” Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $29,570,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to five school districts in Massachusetts. The grants will help school districts purchase 76 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces $143 Million for economic development projects, 2 in New Bedford

Delivers Funding from 12 State Grant Programs, Including $100 Million in MassWorks Grants. Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield to announce more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The grant awards were made through Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure. MassWorks is the largest program in the One Stop portfolio and is awarding $100 million in grant awards this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A Look at the New Bedford City Council’s Attendance Record

When asked by a WBSM caller which New Bedford City Councilor misses the most meetings, I decided to take a "deep dive" into the official city council attendance records to find out who does – and who does not – attend meetings. There were 16 "Regular Meetings" of...
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FUN 107

Do SouthCoast Kids Still Get a Weekly Allowance?

Back in the day when indentured servitude was still tolerated, if not encouraged, your humble correspondent pushed a lawn mower through what seemed to be acres of grasslands in our backyard for the few measly bucks my old man would toss my way each week. Hauling out the trash cans...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy