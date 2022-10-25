Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Holiday Craft Fair
ICYMI: The Holiday Craft Fair is happening this Saturday at the Route 66 Event Center in Webb City. Mary Stockam and her grandson, Jude Stadler, joined us to give us all the details plus more!
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS hosts Thursday’s community trunk-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Several representatives from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
fourstateshomepage.com
How can local retailers bolster their workforce during the holidays?
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, at least for retailers. Good holiday sales can be the difference between staying in business into the new year or having to close their doors. But in a time when most retailers have been short on help...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Big Pumpkin Lab” is now a tradition at Steadley Elementary
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Gourd” news! 3rd graders at Steadley Elementary participated in their “Big Pumpkin Lab” today. They estimated the height and weight of pumpkins, the number of ribs each one had, as well as the number of seeds inside each one, before they got inside of them.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mercy Joplin ‘Trick or Treat the Trail’ details
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time for a family friendly spooktacular treat in Joplin this weekend!. Mercy Hospital Joplin is hosting a daytime trick-or-treating event on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4 p.m. Their Facebook event page says: “Families are welcome to trick or treat for candy at booths set...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat” is helping fight food insecurity
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — While most 6-year-olds are focused on costumes and candy right now, Sophia Bullington from Carl Junction is collecting food for her annual Halloween food drive. It’s called, “Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat.”. Donors can give shelf-stable cans and boxes, or donate...
Neosho’s Annual Trail-of-Treats to commence on Halloween day
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Daily News is once again sponsoring the annual “Trail-of-Treats” this year. It’s a city-wide event where a number of businesses and organizations participate in handing out treats to trick-or-treaters. The Neosho Daily News will have published maps of the trail, indicating which businesses are participating in the event. These will […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mitchell’s Drug Stores
Tim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Drug Stores in Neosho corners Howie to give him his annual flu shot! He also tells viewers how they can make an appointment to get their own flu shot today.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin history celebrated through art
JOPLIN, Mo. — From founding fathers to timeless architecture. It’s all in the spotlight through an artistic take on Joplin’s almost 150-year history. It’s a lesson in history and art with a focus on Joplin’s past. “Like this baseball player, I read about him. And...
fourstateshomepage.com
Facebook Question & Birthdays 10/27
We review answers to our Facebook Question. Celebrities you might share a birthday with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
fourstateshomepage.com
Arvest donation helps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchase future equipment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are 10,000 reasons why Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials will remember this Wednesday. And it came in the form of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. the money will help the department purchase new equipment, bullet proof vests and vest carriers. The donation...
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
fourstateshomepage.com
Coloring book produced in Pittsburg wins award
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Something designed in Pittsburg has earned statewide recognition; a coloring book. It’s called, “Gus the Gorilla Explores Southeast Kansas”, and recently won first place in this year’s “Travel Industry Association of Kansas” marketing awards. The book was produced by “Explore...
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
fourstateshomepage.com
Veterans Voices: Honored after making the ultimate sacrifice
ANDERSON, Mo. — A young soldier, killed in action, just at the beginning of his military career. This year, the McDonald County High School graduate is given a special honor by his hometown, for his ultimate sacrifice. “Decided, you know what, maybe I owe the young man something so,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit
Doug Hunt and Erin Slifka from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce join us today to talk about The Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. An event to bring together innovative thinkers and business leaders who leverage technology to overcome barriers and propel business and community toward the future.
Comments / 0