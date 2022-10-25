ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

WTHR

Man wanted on Georgia murder warrant arrested near Cambridge City

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Massachusetts man sought in connection with a murder warrant was arrested Wednesday in Indiana. Indiana State Police said they learned that 45-year-old Jason M. Palmer was wanted on "multiple felony warrants" from Georgia and that his truck was parked Wednesday at the rear of a gas station on State Road 1 at Interstate 70 near Cambridge City.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2 women arrested in Indianapolis bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and 55-year-old Sierra Hunt robbed two banks on Oct. 25 in a short amount of time. Speedway officers were called to one of the banks on Cunningham Road and learned a suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man convicted in 2020 fatal robbery on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was found guilty of murdering another man during an armed robbery in 2020. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday. The incident happened Oct. 27, 2020 on Indianapolis' northwest side. That night, officers found Michael Williams inside his vehicle after he crashed into a tree line in an apartment complex near 23rd Street and Tibbs Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Delaware County phone scam

Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
INDIANA STATE
