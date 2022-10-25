Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Man wanted on Georgia murder warrant arrested near Cambridge City
WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Massachusetts man sought in connection with a murder warrant was arrested Wednesday in Indiana. Indiana State Police said they learned that 45-year-old Jason M. Palmer was wanted on "multiple felony warrants" from Georgia and that his truck was parked Wednesday at the rear of a gas station on State Road 1 at Interstate 70 near Cambridge City.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Wanted mother was once in Louisville area
Indiana State Police said Anderson was in the Louisville area temporarily. Louisvillle Police arrested her back on March 31st.
2 women arrested in Indianapolis bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and 55-year-old Sierra Hunt robbed two banks on Oct. 25 in a short amount of time. Speedway officers were called to one of the banks on Cunningham Road and learned a suspect...
Here's how Marion County organizations plan to use new funding to fight violence against women
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is receiving $3 million to help organizations statewide combat violence against women. The funding comes through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute as part of the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. "STOP" stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors. Five of the 51 public and...
Community panel speaks with Emmett Till's family, pushes for justice more than 60 years after murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Family members of Emmett Till spoke with organizers in Indianapolis Tuesday night to discuss their ongoing fight for justice for the boy's brutal murder a half-century later. "We need to have the conversation so it doesn't happen again," said Elder Mmoja Ajabu, a founding member of the...
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
Man convicted in 2020 fatal robbery on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was found guilty of murdering another man during an armed robbery in 2020. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday. The incident happened Oct. 27, 2020 on Indianapolis' northwest side. That night, officers found Michael Williams inside his vehicle after he crashed into a tree line in an apartment complex near 23rd Street and Tibbs Avenue.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money. The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill. "This funding will be...
Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Haughville community say they're disappointed after vandals damaged historic signs at Belmont Beach. Belmont is a formerly segregated beach at 2020 N. White River Parkway Dr. West. At one point, it was the only waterfront Black people in the area could visit and swim.
Delaware County phone scam
Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
Greenwood Police aim to recruit with new video
Like many departments, Greenwood PD is facing an "officer shortage". They're down eight right now, with more retirements to come.
Suspect in custody after man murdered
43-year-old Gerald Gray of Indianapolis is accused of killing 47-year-old Anthony Myers, Sr.. This happened in early October near Washington Park and Denny Street.
2 adults and a 4-year-old girl are missing, and Indianapolis police are looking for them
Indianapolis, Indiana – A 4-year-old daughter is missing, and the police in Indianapolis need your assistance. According to Indianapolis Metro police, Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, October 19, together with her mother Brandi Lee Hadler, 36, and Austin Reynolds, 37. According to IMPD, Hadler is a 4-year-old,...
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
