ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Aggies suspend 3 football players indefinitely, sources said

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three players, all true freshmen, for violating team rules, sources told ESPN. TexAgs.com was first to report the suspensions, which sources told ESPN stem from a postgame locker room incident. The suspended players are defensive back Denver Harris, receiver...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dan Snyder still hasn't interviewed for NFL's investigation

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN writers rank top 5 Heisman candidates entering Week 9

QB C.J. Stroud – Ohio State. QB Caleb Williams – USC (Southern California) According to ESPN writers, two B1G playmakers are in the top five. Coming in second is Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. Stroud this season is 133-of-190 for a 70% completion rate, throwing for 2,023 yards,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy