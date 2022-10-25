Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Five-Star Ohio State University Commit Brandon Inniss Set to be Welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Wide receiver Brandon Inniss (Plantation, Florida /American Heritage School), the Ohio State University commit, will be officially honored tomorrow as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode will be released tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on...
Recently-Offered Receiver Sets Notre Dame Official Visit
Notre Dame will face the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 5. It’ll be a huge matchup, both for on-field reasons but also due to the fact that there will be a ton of targets and commits on campus that weekend. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned about a new name...
Ohio State's Defense Trending Upward Under Coordinator Jim Knowles
The "strategic, fast and physical" Buckeyes are allowing just 14.9 points and 239.9 yards per game this season.
Notre Dame football: Would 6-6 Irish accept bowl invitation?
Notre Dame sits at 4-3 on the year with five games left to go as they continue to prepare for Syracuse this weekend. Notre Dame will be a slight underdog against the Orange, who were handed their first loss of the year last Saturday after giving up 17 fourth-quarter points at Clemson.
ESPN
Aggies suspend 3 football players indefinitely, sources said
Mired in a three-game losing streak, Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three players, all true freshmen, for violating team rules, sources told ESPN. TexAgs.com was first to report the suspensions, which sources told ESPN stem from a postgame locker room incident. The suspended players are defensive back Denver Harris, receiver...
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
Dan Snyder still hasn't interviewed for NFL's investigation
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN writers rank top 5 Heisman candidates entering Week 9
QB C.J. Stroud – Ohio State. QB Caleb Williams – USC (Southern California) According to ESPN writers, two B1G playmakers are in the top five. Coming in second is Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. Stroud this season is 133-of-190 for a 70% completion rate, throwing for 2,023 yards,...
