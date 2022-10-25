ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robesonia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pleasant Valley scores lone goal to advance in Districts

NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth hosting Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals on the pitch Wednesday night. The Bears upsetting the Blue Eagles on their own turf, 1-0. Both teams locking in defensively in the first half, but it wouldn't take long into the second half for that scoreless tie to be broken. Onious George coming through for the Bears.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$2M added to funding for work at FirstEnergy Stadium

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils have received more aid in their efforts to upgrade the team's 61-year-old city-owned ballpark. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has awarded the R-Phils an additional $2 million in state funding. The money will be put toward the cost of bringing...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Abducted girl spotted in Pa., still missing, police say

DOWNINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother in Chester County. Police released a new photo of Zoe Moss, and said she has been spotted in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Columbia, Ephrata, Wrightsville, and York since going missing Tuesday evening.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok

A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ReadingFilmFEST begins 8th annual run in Berks

READING, Pa. — Reading is giving filmmakers the platform to show off their creativity. The eighth annual ReadingFilmFEST will begin Thursday, featuring more than 60 films with a diverse selection of genres and topics. The festival will run through the weekend. Tickets are available online.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, thanks to forensic evidence and witness statements.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

