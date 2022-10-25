Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Tulpehocken v. High Point boys soccer, District III-1A quarterfinals
Tulpehocken rolls past High Point and into the District semifinals. The Berks County champions taking aim at more hardware this season. The Trojans hosting High Point in their District III-1A opener, and would hold down their home turf with a 4-0 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pleasant Valley scores lone goal to advance in Districts
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth hosting Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals on the pitch Wednesday night. The Bears upsetting the Blue Eagles on their own turf, 1-0. Both teams locking in defensively in the first half, but it wouldn't take long into the second half for that scoreless tie to be broken. Onious George coming through for the Bears.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton ready to silence the doubters in the annual 'Cement Bowl'
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Week 10 of the high school football season means one thing, rivalry week. Northampton puts their unbeaten mark up against Whitehall in the annual 'Cement Bowl'. For John Toman and his group, this game is more than just a rivalry. A perfect record in most cases is...
WFMZ-TV Online
$2M added to funding for work at FirstEnergy Stadium
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils have received more aid in their efforts to upgrade the team's 61-year-old city-owned ballpark. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has awarded the R-Phils an additional $2 million in state funding. The money will be put toward the cost of bringing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Abducted girl spotted in Pa., still missing, police say
DOWNINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother in Chester County. Police released a new photo of Zoe Moss, and said she has been spotted in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Columbia, Ephrata, Wrightsville, and York since going missing Tuesday evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok
A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
WGAL
Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School Board set to appoint interim superintendent following John Stanford departure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford and will now appoint an interim superintendent. Stanford's resignation is effective Oct. 28. According to the Allentown School District website, a special board meeting has been called by the Board...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WFMZ-TV Online
ReadingFilmFEST begins 8th annual run in Berks
READING, Pa. — Reading is giving filmmakers the platform to show off their creativity. The eighth annual ReadingFilmFEST will begin Thursday, featuring more than 60 films with a diverse selection of genres and topics. The festival will run through the weekend. Tickets are available online.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, thanks to forensic evidence and witness statements.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
