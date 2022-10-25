ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday

Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
ETHEL, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022

• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court

A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested for Murder in Westport

A Westport man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday afternoon following a report of a death. Steven D. Bunch, 58, is currently detained without bail in the Grays Harbor County Jail. Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for the report of a death of...
WESTPORT, ME
Chronicle

Letter: Statement on COVID-19 Restrictions in Thurston County Correctional Facilities

In recent months, there have been questions about the impact of COVID-19 mitigation measures in Thurston County correctional facilities. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS), like other local health jurisdictions across the state, provide guidance and recommendations to the sheriff’s office. Guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and the operational experience TCPHSS has gained during the past two years of emergency response dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment

Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Duane Garvais Lawrence Named New Toledo Police Chief

The Toledo Police Department’s new chief, Duane Garvais Lawrence, officially started work last week. Entering Donna’s Place for a Thursday afternoon interview with a Chronicle reporter, Garvais Lawrence shook hands with the restaurant’s patrons, introduced himself as their new police chief and invited them to visit the station.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition

Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus had a heart transplant at just 12 weeks old, and the transplanted heart is now failing. His family...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1

The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Finalists for Vacant Centralia School Board Seat Announced

The Centralia School Board announced the names of seven finalists it has chosen to possibly fill a vacant seat on the board. The candidates being considered are Veronica Trapani, Kimberly Parnel, Tanya Harris, Maritza Bravo, Tony Bledsoe, John Elmore and C. Elizabeth Wilson. The school board is currently reviewing applications...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff

I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy